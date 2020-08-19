WATCH: Joe Biden Gives Very Short Acceptance Speech After His DNC Nomination

Joe Biden is now officially the Democratic Party’s nominee for the 2020 Presidential election. During the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday night, Biden had a chance to give a short acceptance speech after the roll call ended. He gave a very short speech, with his official acceptance speech scheduled for Thursday.

You can watch the speech and learn more below.

His Speech Was Just a Few Words Long

Biden’s acceptance speech was very short.

He simply said: “Well thank you very, very, much, from the bottom of my heart. Thank you all. It means the world to me and my family and I’ll see you on Thursday. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you.”

You can watch the full video below.

"Vice President Biden is hereby invited to deliver an acceptance speech." "Thank you very, very, much, from the bottom of my heart. Thank you all. It means the world to me and my family & I'll see you on Thursday. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you." pic.twitter.com/n7qtDWGhPK — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 19, 2020

His message was about 20 seconds long.

At 10:17, the Dem convention officially declares Joe Biden its 2020 presidential nominee. To the tune of "Celebrate!"

Biden's acceptance speech lasted 20 seconds.

His message: "Thanks. Talk to you Thursday." pic.twitter.com/BaII4oa3Wm — Rick Spence (@rickspence) August 19, 2020

Some people joked about how short his speech was, while others thought it was just right.

"Joe Biden may speak an acceptance speech…" Joe Biden: pic.twitter.com/Xq8PHPy9Sf — Mason Colbert 🔰🌻🌹 (@Mason_Colbert) August 19, 2020

One person wrote on Twitter: “That was my favorite DNC acceptance speech of all time. Short, Sweet and True.”

His speech came shortly after Delaware gave the deciding vote for him at the Convention. As his home state, the state had passed during the roll call at first so it could deliver the decisive vote.

He Returned To Speak Again After Jill Biden’s Speech

I give @JoeBiden ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

That was my favorite DNC acceptance speech of all time. Short, Sweet and True. — JohnnyT (@JohnnyT_Anon) August 19, 2020

The short speech wasn’t the only speech he gave on Tuesday night. He also appeared after his wife Jill Biden gave her speech.

Joe Biden: “She has a backbone like a ramrod..” “Just think of your favorite educator who gave you the confidence to believe in yourself, that's the kind of first lady, lady, lady, lady Jill will be" pic.twitter.com/ccerj8P4JB — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 19, 2020

In that video, he called her the “love of my life” and the “rock of our family.”

That moment wasn’t without its minor gaffes. When they embraced, Jill Biden’s hand got caught in his face mask.

2020: where even the most basic acts are complicated. https://t.co/rpztDSHFEZ — Matt Viser (@mviser) August 19, 2020

Tuesday night wasn’t Joe Biden’s official acceptance speech. His official speech is scheduled for Thursday, according to the DNC’s schedule. He’s scheduled to speak sometime between 10 p.m. Eastern and 11 p.m. Eastern — the final speech of the Democratic National Convention. The main event begins at 9 p.m. Eastern (8 p.m. Central/6 p.m. Pacific.)

The headliners on Wednesday night are Sen. Kamala Harris and former President Barack Obama.

You can watch Biden’s Day 4 speech in the video below on Thursday night.

Democratic National Convention: Day 4Tune in on Thursday, August 20 from 9-11 PM ET for the final night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention, as Vice President Joe Biden accepts the Democratic nomination and speaks about his vision for uniting America. Featuring: Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Cory Booker, Gov. Gavin Newsom, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Sen. Tammy Baldwin, Sen. Tammy Duckworth, Sen. Chris Coons, Sen. Kamala Harris, and the Biden Family. Follow the Democratic National Convention online: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DemConvention Twitter: https://twitter.com/DemConvention Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/demconvention Website: https://www.demconvention.com 2020-08-10T23:08:58Z

Unlike many speeches, his will not be pre-recorded. He’ll be speaking live on Thursday, just like Harris is planning to do on Wednesday.

The convention this year was supposed to be in Milwaukee, but the coronavirus pandemic changed plans quite a bit. The anchor is still at the Wisconsin Center, ABC News reported, but delegates and speakers did not travel there. The only people who will be there are production team members coordinating a combination of live and taped feeds.

If you prefer to watch on TV, C-SPAN, CNN, MSNBC, and PBS are all planning to air the convention for two hours from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. Eastern. Other stations, like ABC, CBS, NBC, and Fox News, are expected to carry coverage starting at 10 p.m. Eastern until 11 p.m., focusing on the main speakers.

To find out what channel any of these networks are on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel your preferred network is on for you.

