Why Did Delaware Pass During the Democratic Convention Roll Call?

During the DNC roll call vote where each state voted for the nominee during the Democratic National Convention, Delaware chose to pass during the roll call. Why?

Delaware Didn’t Vote in Alphabetical Order Because It’s Biden’s Home State

It’s because Delaware is Joe Biden’s home state.

CNN reported that Delaware passed because the state wants to be the deciding vote for Biden. As Biden’s home state, Delaware will be the decisive vote rather than participating in alphabetical order. This actually isn’t unusual for the DNC roll call vote.

Gov. John Carney and Sen. Tom Carper are representing Delaware tonight.

Another thing that viewers thought was unusual was when Bernie Sanders was also on the ballot.

Despite endorsing Biden in April, Sanders still kept his name on the ballots and kept his delegates. But this wasn’t because he still is trying to get the nomination. He wanted to keep his delegates so his delegates could influence the party platform.

When Sanders first suspended his campaign, he said in his live stream that it was difficult and painful, but “the path toward victory is virtually impossible.” He did say that he would stay on the ballot for upcoming races so he could use his delegates to influence the party platform. In his announcement last week, he said: “While Vice President Joe Biden will be the nominee, we must continue to assemble as many delegates as possible where we will be able to exert significant influence over the party platform.”

Biden will be the official nominee once the roll call is completed.