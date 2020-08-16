The Hashtag #WrongTrump Trends on Twitter After Robert Trump’s Death

Getty The #wrongtrump trended on Twitter after Robert Trump (pictured) died.

The hashtag #wrongtrump trended on Twitter in the hours after the death of Robert Trump, the last surviving brother of President Donald Trump. That enraged some conservatives, who tweeted their outrage about it.

One of them was Charlie Kirk of Turning Point USA who wrote, “The fact that ‘The Wrong Trump’ is trending after the President‘s brother died tells you everything you need to know about the left. They don’t care about people—they only care about power. Pray for the president and his family.”

TwitterTrends on Twitter on Aug. 16

However, many people continued to share the hashtag.

“‘dont stoop to their level’, ‘two wrongs dont make a right’, ‘be the bigger person’ .. no1 else got taught these lessons as a kid? all the lefties who are disgusted by Trump’s general behavior now tweeting #wrongtrump when the guy’s brother has died. Classy,” wrote one man.

Others defended the use of the hashtag or just kept using it. Some people tried to justify using the #wrongtrump hashtag by bringing up COVID-19 deaths and Trump’s response to the pandemic.

Some people pointed out that a lot of tweets using the hashtag were criticizing people for using the hashtag, helping it trend.

In contrast, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, Trump’s opponent in the 2020 election, offered Donald Trump condolences, writing, “Mr. President, Jill and I are sad to learn of your younger brother Robert’s passing. I know the tremendous pain of losing a loved one — and I know how important family is in moments like these. I hope you know that our prayers are with you all.”

U.S. Senator and vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris wrote, “Doug and I join the Biden family in sending our deepest condolences and prayers to the entire Trump family during this difficult time. Losing a loved one is never easy but know that we are thinking of you.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Donald Trump Referred to Robert as His ‘Best Friend’ in a Statement Confirming Robert’s Death

UNDATED FILE PHOTO: Robert Trump. (Photo by Diane Freed)

Robert Trump, who died at age 71 on August 15, was the younger and only surviving brother of President Donald Trump, with whom he was very close.

He died in the hospital, where he had been for at least a day, but the specific nature of his illness has been withheld so far. The White House did not provide Robert Trump’s cause of death, according to The New York Times. USA Today reported that the White House announced Friday, August 14 that Robert Trump “had been hospitalized with an undisclosed illness.” The president visited him that same day at at New York-Presbyterian Hospital in Manhattan, according to the newspaper.

Robert’s health had been weakening for several months, and he was suffering bleeding on the brain, according to The New York Times. Robert Trump took blood thinners and “had suffered recent brain bleeds that began after a recent fall,” The Times reported, citing a family friend. The Times added that Robert’s health had declined since June and for several weeks he was too ill to speak on the telephone.

In June, The Associated Press reported, “Robert Trump had reportedly been hospitalized in the intensive care unit for several days.” The nature of his illness was not revealed then, either, although, as a private citizen, that’s not terribly surprising.

“It is with heavy heart I share that my wonderful brother, Robert, peacefully passed away tonight,” Donald Trump said in a statement, according to AP. “He was not just my brother, he was my best friend. He will be greatly missed, but we will meet again. His memory will live on in my heart forever. Robert, I love you. Rest in peace.”

Robert Trump Previously Worked for the Trump Organization

robert trump

GettyRobert and Blaine Trump attend American Ballet Theatre (ABT) celebrating its 65th anniversary with the Annual Spring Gala at the Metropolitan Opera House on May 23, 2005 New York City, New York.

Robert Trump was one of the five children of Fred C. Trump, described in his New York Times obituary as “one of the last of New York City’s major postwar builders,” but also a controversial figure because of his real estate deals.

Robert was the only surviving brother of the president. His other brother, Fred Trump Jr., died in 1981 after struggling with alcoholism. Trump also has two sisters.

ABC News first broke the story on August 14 that Robert was in the hospital in New York. The White House later confirmed the information. He was described as “very ill” by ABC.

According to CNN, Robert was “a former top executive at the Trump Organization.” Robert Trump’s father “paid him a $500,000 annual salary” and he approved many of Fred’s business payments, according to The New York Times.

Business Insider reported that Robert was retired and lived in Millbrook, New York.

He supported his brother’s presidency. “I support Donald one thousand percent,” Robert told Page Six. “I think he’s doing a great job. I think he’s got a great message.”

