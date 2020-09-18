Adam Lind vs. Ryan Edwards on Teen Mom: Chelsea Weighs In

Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea Houska previously weighed in when it came to Ryan Edwards, the father of Maci Bookout’s son, Bentley. Edwards has struggled with drug addiction, just like Chelsea’s ex Adam Lind, the father of her daughter, Aubree. In a 2017 episode of the MTV series, Chelsea watched in horror after Ryan fell asleep while driving. He was accused of taking Xanax at the time.

“Her story is almost similar to what’s going on in my life,” Chelsea said about Maci, as noted by Radar Online. “Imagine the kids were in the car? I have it set he can’t drive with Aubree. If that was him and the kids were in the car… That just makes me sick.”

On the same episode, Adam has tested positive for meth and Chelsea was worried about Aubree being around him. Adam is not allowed to see his daughter unless his parents are there to supervise the visits. “I’m going to meet with the lawyer to get in writing that visitation has to take place in [his parents’] house,” she said in 2017.

Chelsea lamented that Adam doesn’t even play with his daughter when he sees her. “It’s just annoying… he thinks just because he goes over there that’s an effort,” she said. “You go out there and you sleep, probably because you’re coming off drugs.”

She also felt bad for her husband, Cole DeBoer, who has stepped in as the prominent father figure in Aubree’s life. “It’s not fair for Cole. Why does she have to go over there? He deserves that time and wants it,” she said about her husband. “I just wish [Adam] would be around or go away.”

Who Do Fans Think The Better Father Is?

In the Heavy on Teen Mom Facebook group, netizens largely said that neither father was better. Those who did choose largely picked Ryan as the better father. While both dads struggle with substance abuse, many argued that Ryan makes more of an effort to spend time with his son.

“[Ryan] he might screw up a lot but he spends time with Bentley,” Facebook user Tennille M. Wesley wrote. “Adam doesn’t show up to games or he always has something to do instead of spending time with Aubree.”

Adam hasn’t appeared on the show in years, with Ryan dipping in and out of the series. Fans saw Ryan be concerned about Bentley’s strict diet for wrestling to cut weight.

“I thought wrestling is about technique. I know you got to have a little bit of strength. So why aren’t you trying to gain weight?” Ryan told his son. “You know what’s going to happen, you’re going to stunt your growth and when it’s time to get bigger you’re gonna be a late bloomer and it’s going to suck for you.”

Adam Was Arrested In August

Adam has been arrested a least 18 times since 2014, with his most recent arrest coming last month, The Hollywood Gossip reported. He was booked for driving with expired plates and failure to pay child support, Starcasm added.

Before that, he was last arrested in May 2018 for breaking an order of protection and failing to pay child support. He’s also been arrested for domestic violence and three DUIs.

Ryan spent three months in jail after was arrested in January 2019 after he ordered a few shots of whiskey, totaling $36, and then walked out on the bar bill, Us Weekly wrote. Police then booked him on a heroin possession charge related to an outstanding warrant. Ryan was also arrested for possession of heroin in 2017 and spent one year in rehab. He violated probation after he got out of rehab the first time, and then spent another four months in treatment.

