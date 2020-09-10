COVID-19 Stimulus Check: What’s the October 15 Deadline?

If you are a non-filer who has not yet claimed your federal stimulus check, you have until October 15 to do so, according to Forbes.

The outlet reports that an estimated 9 million Americans have not yet collected their payments under the CARES Act– this group should expect a letter from the IRS later this month reiterating that October 15 is the last day to collect those checks.

Here’s what you need to know:

A Letter From the IRS

On September 8, the IRS revealed they will be sending a letter in late September to those who do not file federal income tax returns and have not registered to claim their Economic Impact Payment.

IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said in a statement, “The IRS has made an unprecedented outreach effort to make sure people are aware of their potential eligibility for an Economic Impact Payment this year… Millions who don’t normally file a tax return have already registered and received a payment. We are taking this extra step to help Americans who may not know they could be eligible for this payment or don’t know how to register for one. People who aren’t required to file a tax return can quickly register on IRS.gov and still get their money this year.”

The IRS urges those who have not yet registered to use this Non-Filers tool.

Most Americans, over 160 million in total, have already claimed their stimulus checks.

“Time is running out this year for the IRS to issue payments,” Rettig said. “People who normally don’t file a tax return shouldn’t wait to see if they receive one of these letters. They can review the guidelines and register now if they’re eligible.”

Will There Be a Second Stimulus Check?

With most Americans having already received their first stimulus checks, people are curious if a second is on its way.

At this time, it’s unclear if Americans can expect a second stimulus check. Negotiations between the Senate and the House have hit an impasse, with Democrats and Republicans unable to reach a compromise on the parameters of the next relief package.

And while both the Senate and the House, and even President Donald Trump, initially vocalized their support for a second round of checks, it’s uncertain whether those payments will ever go out, according to CNBC.

On Thursday, the Senate is slated to vote on the Republican “skinny” bill, which does not include a second round of stimulus checks.

And Democrats are already poised to dismiss the legislation. Even before its release, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the ‘skinny’ bill “emaciated” with “poison pills Republicans know Democrats would never support,” according to USA Today.

Pelosi continued, “As they scramble to make up for this historic mistake, Senate Republicans appear dead-set on another bill which doesn’t come close to addressing the problems and is headed nowhere… This emaciated bill is only intended to help vulnerable Republican Senators by giving them a ‘check the box’ vote to maintain the appearance that they’re not held hostage by their extreme right-wing that doesn’t want to spend a nickel to help people.”

