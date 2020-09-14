COVID-19 Stimulus Checks: Is a $1,200 Check Likely With House Returning?

Millions of Americans have been waiting for months to find out whether Congress will grant them a second COVID-19 stimulus check. However, this has seemed less likely as time goes on.

On Monday, September 14, 2020, the U.S. House came back into session. Bloomberg called this the “last chance to salvage stimulus deal” that could include a second round of stimulus checks.

However, it doesn’t seem very likely that the second round of checks will get done, especially not before the election. Both sides remain mired in taking rhetorical snipes at the other. According to Bloomberg, each side seems to be counting on the American people blaming the other for inaction as the presidential election looms. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump has continued to voice support for a second round of checks, but he can’t approve them himself because Congress was given funding authority in the U.S. Constitution, not the president.

Here’s what you need to know:

Negotiations Have Broken Down Into Wars of Words & Democrats Shot Down a Narrower Republican Plan

Here’s what’s happened so far. Democrats passed their own version of a second stimulus relief plan, but it’s been bogged down in the Republican-controlled Senate. Negotiations commenced weeks ago, but the two sides were $1 trillion apart, and Democrats wanted more money for state and local governments than Republicans are willing to give. Trump has accused them of wanting to bail out Democratic-run states, which House Speaker Nancy Pelosi labeled “pathetic,” according to CNN.

The Republicans then proposed a so-called “skinny” bill, which would have approved some measures in the stimulus relief plan but didn’t include stimulus checks at all; Democrats objected to it, calling it an “emaciated” bill and saying it didn’t go far enough for the American people.

Now, as the House returns, that’s where things still stand, except there have been a few new negative quotes flying back and forth.

A White House Economist Urged Democrats to Get a Package Done But Democrats Have Blamed Republicans

Stephen Moore is an economist who advises Trump. He had some harsh words for Democrats, saying, according to The Hill, “Come on, Nancy Pelosi. Come on, Chuck Schumer. Come together for the good of the country. Get a deal done! … What is holding things up? I think it’s pure politics.”

According to The Hill, Pelosi and U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer released a statement that read: “Senate Republicans appear dead-set on another bill which doesn’t come close to addressing the problems and is headed nowhere. If anyone doubts McConnell’s true intent is anything but political, just look at the bill. This proposal is laden with poison pills Republicans know Democrats would never support.”

Axios reported that Senator Pat Roberts said negotiations between the too sides were at “a dead-end street,” and Florida Sen. Marco Rubio said, “Congress is not going to pass another COVID relief bill before the election.” However, Axios reported that the stock market has improved and jobs were added, which gives less pressure on both parties to get a stimulus relief package done.

READ NEXT: Aaron Danielson aka ‘Jay Bishop’: Portland Shooting Victim Named