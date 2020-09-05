COVID-19 Stimulus Checks 2: Amounts Proposed Range From $1,200 to $4,000

Millions of people are waiting for word on whether there will be a second round of COVID-19 stimulus checks. Republicans and Democrats remain at loggerheads over a second stimulus relief proposal, and second stimulus checks are caught up in that conflict.

However, both sides have generally agreed for more than a month on the concept of getting a second stimulus check to the American people. Other issues – such as the overall cost of the plan – are keeping things stuck. CNET reported in September that the two sides were still $1 trillion apart.

President Trump and his administration have repeatedly said they support a second round of checks. Vice President Mike Pence said on CNBC on September 4, “Nobody wants to give direct payments to American families more than President Donald Trump. We sent those checks to American families. It helped people through this tough time.”

If a plan is approved, how much money could you expect? There are different proposals floating around. Here’s a round up.

$1,200 With Money for Dependents & $3,400 for a Family of Four

Democrats passed a plan called the HEROES Act in May that would give Americans the same amount as the first time, $1,200 checks, if they met income guidelines.

However, that plan expanded the number of people who would qualify and boosted payments for dependents. People would get $1,200 for up to three dependent children, instead of $500 like last time, according to NYMag.

The Republican version of the plan is called the HEALS Act. It, too, would give people $1,200 checks. However, the amount for each dependent would be $500. That’s less than the Democratic plan but more generous than the first round of stimulus checks, which limited dependent payments by age. The HEALS Act would not do so.

A family of four might get $3,400 under the HEALS Act compared to $2,900 the first time around, Kiplinger.com reported. Income guidelines would remain the same.

$1,000 for an Individual & $4,000 for a Family of Four

In July, Republican Senator Mitt Romney joined others in proposing a compromise plan that would give people $1,000 checks but $4,000 for a family of four. The senators are Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA), Steve Daines (R-MT), Mitt Romney (R-UT), and Marco Rubio (R-FL).

“As Congress continues to negotiate another economic response to the pandemic, we should prioritize direct assistance to those who need it most,” Rubio said. “American families are among the hardest hit, facing unexpected challenges like homeschooling, child care shortages, and unemployment. Congress must take steps to help ensure that parents and children are able to manage and recover from the impact of this crisis as the American people continue to navigate these uncertain times.”

They plan proposes that the government:

Disburse Economic Impact Payments of $1,000 for both adults and children with SSNs equally, $2,000 if filing jointly. A family of four would receive $4,000.

Includes eligibility for adult dependents, including those with disabilities or college students.

Includes eligibility for US citizens married to foreign nationals but does not include eligibility for foreign nationals or ITIN filers.

$2,000 Checks – Each Month

U.S. Senator and vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris is on the record as supporting a plan that would give Americans $2,000 checks every month.

According to Business Insider, Harris is a co-sponsor of legislation to do just that with Senators Bernie Sanders and Ed Markey. Their plan would continue the $2,000 checks until three months after the end of the pandemic, according to the site.

“The coronavirus pandemic has caused millions to struggle to pay the bills or feed their families,” said Senator Harris in a press release. “The CARES Act gave Americans an important one-time payment, but it’s clear that wasn’t nearly enough to meet the needs of this historic crisis. Bills will continue to come in every single month during the pandemic and so should help from government. The Monthly Economic Crisis Support Act will ensure families have the resources they need to make ends meet. I am eager to continue working with Senators Sanders and Markey as we push to pass this bill immediately.”

