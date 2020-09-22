Giant Rat Found in Mexico City Is Not a Real Rodent

Encuentran botarga de rata gigante en la basura tras intensas lluvias en CDMXLa rata fue extraída de la basura por los equipos de Protección Civil; tendría una altura superior al metro y medio #RataGigante #BotargaRata #LluviasCDMX 2020-09-20T01:23:34Z

The giant rat that was found in a Mexico City drain is a Halloween prop. The prop rat was discovered on September 16 following a day of rain in the city.

According to Border Report, the giant rat is a Halloween prop that washed away from a warehouse following heavy rains a few years ago. A woman who claimed to own the rat, named by Border Report as Evelin Lopez, said that she attempted to look for the prop in the drainage system. Those attempts failed because nobody came to help, Lopez said. Lopez did not say if she would be keeping the prop rate now that it has been rediscovered. The rat was found close to the Magdalena River in the Mexican capital, reports El Tiempo.

Las lluvias torrenciales de esta tarde-noche dejaron severas afectaciones en las alcaldías de Benito Juárez, Tlalpan, Coyoacán e Iztapalapa.

Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum told the media on September 17 that the previous day’s rain was the worst the city had suffered through in 20 years. Sheinbaum said that around 4 inches of rain fell in the city and winds gusted at over 36 miles per hour.

Esta tarde la botarga de una rata gigante, un sillón y otras 20 toneladas de basura fueron sacadas del drenaje de la alcaldía La Magdalena Contreras, se piensa que los objetos anteriores fueron la principal causa de obstrucción del sistema y saturación del Río Magdalena

El Universal reports that the recovery of the prop rat was covered on the Mexican television show En Punto. The El Universal report mentioned that the rat measured around 4 and a half feet.

Sacan 'rata' gigante del drenaje de la Ciudad de México

Televisa reports that in addition to the giant rat, workers also recovered furniture and toilet bowls from the drain.

