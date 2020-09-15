WATCH: Jim Cramer Calls Pelosi ‘Crazy Nancy’ During Live Interview

CNBC host Jim Cramer quikcly apologized after he called House Speaker Nancy Pelosi “crazy Nancy,” one of President Donald Trump’s favorite insults. They had been talking about how congress was at an impasse regarding coronavirus stimulus talks.

As soon as Cramer uttered, “crazy Nancy” he issued a mea culpa and blamed Trump. “Sorry, that was the president, I have such reverence for the office, I would never use that term,” Cramer said.

“But you just did,” Pelosi responded.

“You know what I mean,” Cramer added. Pelosi acquiesced and said, “I do.”

I’m sorry but this is so f’ing disrespectful Jim Cramer just called Speaker Pelosi “Crazy Nancy” Trump’s misogyny is infecting all of America. Pass it on.#PedoTrumppic.twitter.com/MTWzXNhg95 — Lindy Li (@lindyli) September 15, 2020

Pelosi Says Trump Is A ‘Master of Projection’

Cramer continued to backtrack, saying “it’s a travesty to ever call” Pelosi that name and said she spent her “whole life in public service.”

The House Speaker then took the opportunity to slam Trump.

“Let me just say this,” Pelosi interjected, “Anything the president says is a projection of his own insecurities. He calls other people crazy because he knows he is. He complains about this, that, and the other thing because he knows his own shortcomings. He’s a master of projection. So anytime he says something you say, ‘Uh oh. That’s what he’s thinking of himself.'”

At the end of the interview, where they continued to talk about coronavirus stimulus checks, Cramer offered another apology.

“You know I was being facetious when I used the term involving you,” he said. “I respect you. Anyone who gives their life to public service and is Speaker of the House should not be called that name. I don’t even want to use it again.”

“Of course, I do,” Pelosi said about Cramer being facetious. “I have great respect for you and I know you have great respect for me.” Pelosi told him not to “worry about that” and to “let that be your biggest problem of the day.”

Cramer Defends Himself on Twitter

I am surprised at you, Tony. The point was to show how horrendous it is that the president calls her Tony. Did you really watch the interview? Did you see that the point was to say there

can't be a deal with a president who calls the Speaker crazy? I expect more of you. https://t.co/ubbuzJ5l1o — Jim Cramer (@jimcramer) September 15, 2020

After the video started to go viral, Cramer defended himself in a series on tweets on September 15, saying he thought it was “horrendous” that Trump calls Pelosi crazy.

Did anyone bother to listen to the whole interview? It was about how horrendous it is that the president calls Speaker Pelosi Crazy Nancy. It is so unfortunate and ill-advised. The people criticizing me must not have realized the point! NEVER should she be called that it disgusts me that she is called “crazy Nancy.” She has spent her whole life in public services. My critics didn’t listen to why i mentioned it-because it is horrifying. what deal can we have when the president-not me–calls her Crazy Nancy? She is the Speaker of the House for heaven’s sake. fire away if you didn’t know that’s what he calls her. i am astonished that the president calls her that..Go call for my firing. And then go listen to the tape.

The CNBC host challenge people to watch the whole video. “I challenge anyone to listen to the interview and think I wasn’t imitating what the president says and how repulsive I find it,” he said. “I said that three times. I apologized for the implication twice. Who put out the quote without the context? what organization?”

READ NEXT: Stimulus Checks 2: Here’s How Close Mnuchin & Pelosi Are on a Deal