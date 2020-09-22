Jonathan Mattingly Calls Protestors ‘Thugs’ in Email: ‘We Did the Legal, Moral, & Ethical Thing That Night’

In a lengthy email to other officers, Louisville police officer Jonathan Mattingly called civil rights protestors “thugs,” among other things. Mattingly is one of three police officers under investigation for the death of Breonna Taylor. His email was acquired by Roberto Adam Ferdman, a reporter for VICE News. In the email, Mattingly defended the actions that led to Taylor’s death, told the other officers that they were “just a pawn in the Mayor’s political game,” and more.

Mattingly and two other officers fired their guns during the Taylor shooting, according to WDRB. Mattingly was shot in the leg during the incident. Police initially said Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, shot Mattingly, but Walker’s attorneys have argued in a lawsuit against the Louisville Police that Mattingly might have been wounded by friendly fire, The Root reported.

Here’s what you need to know:

Mattingly Describes Environment of ‘Good Versus Evil,’ Tells Officers They Don’t ‘Deserve’ to ‘Be in This Position’

According to Ferdman, Mattingly send the email to over 1,000 other officers at two in the morning. He wrote in part,

You DO NOT DESERVE to be in this position. The position that allows thugs to get in your face and yell, curse, and degrade you. Throw bricks, bottles and urine on you and expect you to do nothing. It goes against EVERYTHING we were all taught in the academy…Your civil rights mean nothing but the criminal has total autonomy. We all signed up to be police officers…We wanted To do the right thing in the midst of an evil world to protect those who cannot protect themselves. To enforce laws that make it possible to live in a peaceful society. We as police DO NOT CARE if you are black, white, Hispanic, Asian, what you identify as…this week. We aren’t better than anyone. This is not an us against society, but it is good versus evil.

At another point in the lengthy email, Mattingly directed defended the actions that that led to Taylor being shot to death in her own home.

He wrote, “We did the legal, moral, and ethical thing that night. It’s sad how the good guys are demonized, and the criminals are canonized.”

Mattingly’s attorney, Kent Wickler, confirmed the email is legitimate and told WDRB, “Sgt. Mattingly sent an email to his colleagues last evening, expressing his support for them and their work in these difficult times. As you know, Sgt. Mattingly was shot and severely wounded while serving this warrant. Like our entire community, he is hopeful that this process moves forward quickly, and that his fellow officers and the people of Louisville remain safe.”

Louisville Police and city officials have been preparing for an expected announcement of the grand jury’s decision on whether Mattingly and two other officers, Detective Myles Cosgrove and now-fired Detective Brett Hankinson, will be charged.

This is a developing post and will be updated.