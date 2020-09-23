Kassanndra Cantrell Dead: Missing Washington Woman’s Body Found

Police say the body of Kassanndra Cantrell, a pregnant Washington woman who went missing at the end of August, has been found in Tacoma. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department announced the development on Twitter, writing that Cantrell’s ex-boyfriend has been taken into custody:

Minutes ago our SWAT Team took a suspect into custody for the disappearance & murder of Kassanndra Cantrell, who has been missing from her Parkland residence since 8/25. The suspect was identified as an ex-boyfriend of Cantrell. Details on the arrest: https://t.co/52vAUWLDp5 pic.twitter.com/n2T9XNWOq8 — Pierce Co Sheriff (@PierceSheriff) September 23, 2020

A further statement adds: “The arrest follows this afternoon’s discovery of remains believed to be Kassanndra Cantrell, which were found by our detectives utilizing data obtained from the suspect’s truck. Detectives located the remains over a steep hillside along Chambers Creek Road in University Place.”

Cantrell went missing on August 25 under suspicious circumstances, missing her first ultrasound appointment. Her car was found on August 28 in Tacoma. On August 31 and September 1, her ex-boyfriend’s home was searched by Pierce County Sheriff’s Department with forensics assistance from the FBI, Seattle Times reported at the time.

Her ex-boyfriend’s name has not been released. A Facebook statement by the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department states that he is 37 years old and “will be booked into the Pierce County Jail on murder charges.” Police added that the remains are believed to be Cantrell’s but the official confirmation has not yet been provided by the Medical Examiner’s Office.

This story is developing and will be updated.

Police Said a 4-Week Investigation & GPS Data From Cantrell’s Ex-Boyfriend’s Truck Led to the Discovery of Human Remains

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department’s full statement on Facebook states:

Over the past 4 weeks our homicide detectives have worked this case non-stop, conducting multiple ground searches and executing numerous search warrants. Our detectives have meticulously collected and analyzed extensive records, data, and evidence in an efforts to locate the victim and to identify the suspect responsible for her disappearance.

According to the post, they obtained surveillance video of a man, Cantrell’s ex-boyfriend, walking from her abandoned vehicle in Tacoma to a parking garage close to it. That person left the parking garage in their truck, and detectives found that the truck was also registered to Cantrell’s ex-boyfriend.

When investigators served the search warrant on her ex-boyfriend’s home and truck on September 1, they took the truck for processing. The update adds, “Utilizing GPS data obtained from Cantrell’s ex-boyfriend’s truck, this morning our detectives conducted a detailed ground search of the areas along Chambers Creek Road W. in University Place. At approximately 2:00 p.m. our detectives found a set of human remains that were wrapped and disposed of over a steep hillside along Chambers Creek.”

The remains were recovered and are “believed to be Kassanndra Cantrell (pending official confirmation from the Medical Examiner’s Office).”

READ NEXT: Kassanndra Cantrell: Pregnant Washington Woman Goes Missing Before Sonogram