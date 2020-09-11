Noor bin Ladin is the niece of 9/11 mastermind and Al-Qaeda founder, Osama bin Laden. She recently made headlines by coming out in support of Donald Trump for president, according to the New York Post.

The Swiss-born 33-year-old told the Post, “Trump has shown he protects America and us by extension from foreign threats by obliterating terrorists at the root and before they get a chance to strike.”

The branch of the family to which Dufour belonged had always spelled their name differently as “bin Ladin,” according to the New York Post. Bin Laden was killed on May 2, 2011, according to a presidential announcement.

India.com reported that Trump and Biden are planning to the terrorist attacks by attending an in rural Pennsylvania. The event, a “Moment of Remembrance,” will be live-streamed and commemorates the families of Flight 93 who were killed when the plane was hijacked and crashed, the Cumberland Times-News reported.

1. Bin Ladin’s Mother Wrote a Book About Her Time in Saudi Arabia

Nur bin Laden is the daughter of Carmen Dufour, the Swiss writer, and her father is Salam bin Laden – the half-brother of Osama bin Laden. Dufour and Yislam separated in 1988, and Nour grew up in Switzerland. — Gang Shu (@seas0116) September 6, 2020

In 2004, Carmen Dufour wrote a book, “Inside the Kingdom: My Life in Saudi Arabia,” which described her 15 years living with Yeslam bin Ladin, the half-brother of Osama bin Laden.

GQ described Carmen and Yeslam’s romance as quick, but tragic: they met when he and his family rented a floor in her mother’s house. It was 1973 and he was “handsome, rich, smart, and seemingly easygoing.” GQ reported that Yeslam only wanted to breed Doberman dogs until she “convinced him he could do more” and they married in Jeddah.

Carmen got her first hint at how Saudi culture affected her when Yeslam left the hospital after finding out that his baby was not a prized boy, but a girl, according to GQ.

In a preview of the book on Amazon, it describes how — after marrying Yeslam — Carmen, “(a) half Swiss and half Persian … found herself inside a complex and vast clan, part of a society that she neither knew nor understood.”

According to GQ, the book consists of “Carmen gradually realizing that she is trapped in a culture where women are brainwashed into accepting their role as pets.” According to her, Carmen was required to wear a veil; unable to attend stores, restaurants, parks, theaters or concerts; and faced judgement for her attempts to introduce Western culture into the household.

Carmen told GQ that she eventually feared her daughters would also be indoctrinated into the dominant culture:

After Wafah came home with “I hate Jews. I love Palestine” written in her notebook and her sister Najia told her mother that if she didn’t pray she’d go to hell, it dawned on Carmen that after a few more years of this education, she might lose her daughters to fundamentalism.

According to Carmen’s book, in nine years, she was only allowed to leave the bin Laden family compound during summers abroad and in 1985, enrolled her daughters in a Geneva school while Yeslam was delayed, due to an illness.

2. Bin Ladin Called the U.S. Her ‘Second Home’

America is the greatest, least racist country in the world, despite what her enemies claim. “I have not had a single bad experience with Americans despite the name that I carry. On the contrary, I was overwhelmed by their kindness and understanding,”https://t.co/W70TJb6DaS — Noor Bin Ladin (@NoorBinLadin) September 5, 2020

Bin Ladin told the New York Post that she was raised in Switzerland, without any religion and enjoyed soccer as a young girl.

“My mom would come to all the games and she would say, ‘When I see you play, I know that all the hardship was worth it because you get to do what you choose and what you love,’” bin Ladin told the Post. “My life would have been very different had I been raised in Saudi Arabia. I really grew up with this deep appreciation for freedom and basic individual rights.”

According to the Post, she attended the University of Geneva and earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration before studying at the University of London and earned a master’s in commercial law. She is working on a book that is an analysis of “the first 20 years of the 21st century.”

She was just 14 when the 9/11 terror attacks took place. “I was so devastated,” she told the Post. “I had been going to the States with my mom several times a year from the age of 3 onwards. I considered the US my second home.”

Bin Ladin also told the Post that she rejects statements about the country’s history of racism. “I have not had a single bad experience with Americans despite the name that I carry. On the contrary, I was overwhelmed by their kindness and understanding,” she said.

3. Bin Ladin Has Called Trump’s Reelection ‘Vital’

Osama Bin Laden endorsed Biden to see America fail. I endorse President Trump to see America succeed. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/AtH51lEAMw — Noor Bin Ladin (@NoorBinLadin) September 5, 2020

“ISIS proliferated under the Obama/Biden administration, leading to them coming to Europe. Trump has shown he protects America and us by extension from foreign threats by obliterating terrorists at the root and before they get a chance to strike,” bin Ladin said about Trump, the New York Post reported.

“I have been a supporter of President Trump since he announced he was running in the early days in 2015,” she continued. “I have watched from afar and I admire this man’s resolve. He must be re-elected … It’s vital for the future of not only America, but Western civilization as a whole. You look at all the terrorist attacks that have happened in Europe over the past 19 years. They have completely shaken us to the core … [Radical Islam] has completely infiltrated our society. In the US it’s very worrying that the left has aligned itself completely with the people who share that ideology.”

Bin Ladin told the Post that she has felt persecuted for her support of Trump:

I am minding my own business and this woman in her late 50s charges toward me and starts speaking very loudly and aggressively to me. She’s yelling at me and saying how can I be wearing this and Trump is the worst president ever and she’s basically dumping on my beloved president … She told me three times, ‘You’re stupid.’ I kept my cool, and needless to say I kept my hat!

According to the Post, “Noor bin Ladin has been a keen and meticulous consumer of conservative media and advocate of their most hot-button causes.” This has led her to have very opinionated stances on “Spygate, tech censorship of conservative voices (and) mandatory mask-wearing” as well as the New York Times’ 1619 Project and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s executive order requiring nursing homes to accept seniors with COVID-19.

4. Bin Ladin Recently Released a ‘Letter to America’ That She Wrote

My Letter to America. Dedicated to General Michael T. Flynn @GenFlynn. 🇺🇸https://t.co/G16Vr1jFiR — Noor Bin Ladin (@NoorBinLadin) September 6, 2020

On September 6, bin Ladin released a letter, in which she said, she felt “compelled to speak up ahead of the 2020 elections, the most consequential in America’s history” and even quoted former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn (“When the destiny of the United States is at stake, and it is, the very future of the entire world is threatened.”).

“As the last stand of true Freedom in the world, the fate of humanity rests on the shoulders of America, and President Trump,” she wrote about the letter.

Here is an excerpt of that letter:

Since President Trump’s victory, these nefarious forces have done everything in their power to stop him from reversing past administrations’ destructive policies. They have failed, hoax after hoax. Despite their relentless attacks on all fronts, President Trump has demonstrated he is the only leader who can save us from a bleak future. As evidenced by his first term, results of his America First policy speak for themselves. Domestically, he removed handicapping regulations to American economic growth; rebuilt a depleted military; brought back manufacturing and revamped dying industries by renegotiating trade deals and cutting taxes; achieved energy independence; curbed immigration – all of which contributed to setting record unemployment rates. He also saved your tax payer dollars by withdrawing from corrupt international organizations and agreements. Remarkably, he tackled neglected issues such as human trafficking and unjust incarceration; defunded Planned Parenthood; took care of your disregarded veterans; lowered prescription drug prices. All these undertakings prove just how much he values the lives and wellbeing of ALL Americans. By strengthening America from within, President Trump bolstered his plans when it comes to foreign policy, and thanks to his vision and tactical use of diplomatic avenues, has made the world a much safer place since taking office. To name a few achievements: he stood up to China, kept us out of new wars, made Europe comply with their NATO requirements, solidified ties with Israel, overturned the disastrous Iran deal, obliterated ISIS, took down other key terrorists, and facilitated a historic peace deal between Israel and the UAE. His administration has also made Christian persecution worldwide a top priority with the State Department instituting the Ministerial to Advance Religious Freedom, the first of its kind. With President Trump at her helm, America stands a chance at restoring her principles, pride, independence and true place in the world as beacon of liberty and hope for all. This to me, is what “Make America Great Again” means. Looking back at your country’s foundation, and preserving what makes it truly GREAT. But also knowing that the best is yet to come. All the above achievements will be torpedoed with a Biden/Harris presidency, and the dream of America’s enemies to see her weak and on her knees would be fulfilled. Make no mistake America, you are under attack. Supported by the fake news propaganda machine and violent marxists groups such as Antifa with their ISIS-type tactics, they have pushed their agenda through fearmongering, hypocrisy, lies and destruction onto you, the American people, and for one motive only: power. The escalation of the past four years is your preview of what to expect should we lose: an abject repudiation of our Judeo-Christian values and utter disregard for your individual rights. This insurrection if successful, would sign the unravelling of law and order and the end of your Republic as we know it. Tyranny would inevitably ensue.

Bin Ladin also attacked the four congresswomen of “The Squad” — Representatives Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts — telling the New York Post, “You do have a situation now in America where you have people like Ilhan Omar who actively hate your country.” She told the Post that her favorite show was Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

Bin Ladin has faced some backlash on social media for her support of Trump and her timing of the New York Post interview.

After Trump received the highly coveted bin Laden family endorsement, they’re now sending love letters to Traitor Flynn on Parler. pic.twitter.com/TBqDzUhrwb — Hoodlum 🇺🇸 (@NotHoodlum) September 7, 2020

One person tweeted, “She undid her entire background talking about 9/11 when 9/11 memory is next week, and her last name is Bin Laden. Really poor timing and bad marketing.”

Norman Wilson also tweeted, “Nevertheless, imagine how Trump and his GOP minions would react if Biden received such an endorsement. Or if it was reported that a distant cousin of Biden had once liked a tweet by someone named bin Laden, for that matter.”

5. Bin Ladin’s Sister Is a Singer

DEEP TAN Live @ THE WINDMILL, Brixton.Deep Tan supporting Pregoblin's Combustion single launch earlier in the year. Expect to see them supporting Madonnatron on their upcoming UK tour and providing backing vocals for the Trons themselves. Filmed by Lou Smith. 2019-06-14T10:58:10Z

According to ABC News, Dufour was born in California and moved back to Saudi Arabia with her parents at a young age. Dufour attended an all-girls school and memorized the Quran as a little girl in Jeddah. However, her mother, Carmen, moved the family to Switzerland when Dufour was 10.

Dufour told ABC News that after the 9/11 terror attacks, she was depressed and bedridden for six months. Dufour told GQ that she doesn’t speak to her father. “I don’t know him as a person, I don’t know how he thinks,” she said. “It’s like you’re asking me about a stranger.”

According to GQ, Dufour was pursuing music in 2004, songwriting and taking guitar lessons. In 2009, the Times of India reported that Dufour performed at the Notting Hill Arts Club. In 2019, Dufour was touring with a band of two other women called “Deep Tan,” according to The Sun; they produced two singles last year, according to So Young.

Dufour also appears to share her sister’s love of the U.S., according to what she told GQ: “At the end of the day, I believe that the American people understand things and they have compassion and they see what’s fair. They’re very fair, and that’s why I love America, and that’s why my mom loves America.”

