Pascale Ferrier Arrested in Connection with Ricin Letter Sent to Trump

Pascale Ferrier, 53, was arrested in connection with the letter containing ricin that was sent to President Donald Trump last week, CBC reported. Additional letters that may be connected were sent to Texas. She was arrested as she tried to cross into the United States from Canada. She had previously lived in the United States and had been deported back to Canada after an arrest.

1. Ferrier Was Carrying a Gun When She Was Arrested & Trying to Cross the Canadian Border Into New York

CBC confirmed on Monday that the woman arrested was Pascale Ferrier.

The letter had been intercepted by law enforcement before reaching Trump, CNN reported, and tests confirmed that the package had ricin. An unnamed source familiar with the investigation told CNN that the letter had a substance with physical characteristics similar to ground castor beans, and the letter was mailed from St. Hubert, Quebec. On Monday, CBC reported that Royal Canadian Mounted Police were searching a condo on Montreal’s South Shore in Saint-Hubert.

Ferrier was carrying a gun when she was arrested, CNN reported. She was trying to cross the border from Fort Erie, Ontario into Buffalo, New York via Peace Bridge when Customers and Border Protection agents took her into custody, NBC News reported.

When news of her arrest was first announced on Sunday, her name was not released, but authorities said she was going to be charged by the U.S. attorney’s office in Washington, D.C. Her court appearance has been delayed until Tuesday, CBC reported.

2. She Had Been Deported to Canada Last Year After Being Arrested in Mission, Texas

Pascale Ferrier had previously been living in Texas when she was deported to Canada last year. She was arrested in Mission, Texas in March 2019 for carrying an unlicensed weapon, a fake driver’s license, and resisting arrest, The New York Times reported.

Her arrest record from 2019 shows that she was arrested by the Mission Police Department on March 12, 2019 and released on May 18, 2019. KRGV confirmed the arrest, noting that the Hidalgo County District Attorney’s Office had filed a motion to dismiss the charges based on her serving for 20 days in jail. She was ultimately jailed for more than two months before sh ewas released.

Officials learned that she had a six-month visa that she had overstayed and her arrest had violated the terms of her passport. She was deported back to Canada, The New York Times reported.

3. A Twitter Account with the Same Name Threatened Trump’s Life

A Twitter account created in 2010 with the name Pascale Ferrier and located in Quebec tweeted a threat to Trump on September 9.

When someone tweeted, “Can someone please shoot Trump in the face yet?”, the account responded on September 9: “I just read this tweet. I agree… Nobody did anything… It’s time to change! #killtrump”

The same account Twitted on September 9 calling Trump an “ugly tyrant clown.”

The account has not been confirmed to belong to the same Ferrier, but it has the same name and is also from Canada.

The account has also tweeted about Women’s Day and about participating in 100 Days of Code.

The account’s bio reads: “Techno-creative Nomad,” which is similar to a Facebook page run by a freelancer named Pascale Ferrier called “La Techno-Creative Nomade.”

4. Similar Letters Were Sent to Texas

A source confirms the Canadian suspect who allegedly sent a letter containing ricin to the White House also sent a letter to the Mission PD in Mission, Texas. The letter was intercepted before it reached them. The suspect was arrested by Mission Police in 2019 on visa issues. — Annie Bergeron-Oliver (@AnnieClaireBO) September 21, 2020

Authorities said that similar packages were sent to Texas and might be connected, CNN reported. Mary-Liz Power, chief spokeswoman for Canada’s Minister of Public Safety Bill Blair, said that there were reports of multiple packages sent to “U.S. federal government sites” that were being investigated.

The New York Times reported that the connected ricin letters were sent to a detention facility and a sheriff’s office in Texas. Annie Bergeron-Oliver of CTV National News tweeted that one of the letters was sent to the Mission Police Department in Mission.

Officials said the investigation is ongoing.

5. Ricin Has Been Sent to Presidents Before, Including Trump

In 2018, William Clyde Allen III was arrested in connection with ricin detected on mail sent to government officials in October 2018. Two envelopes were sent to the Pentagon, with top military officials as the intended targets, including then-Secretary of Defense James Mattis and to Adm. John Richardson, Chief of Naval Operations. Another suspicious envelope was sent to Trump and two to Ted Cruz’s campaign headquarters. A federal grand jury returned a seven-count indictment on October 18, 2018, charging Allen in connection with the threats.

In May 2013, anonymous ricin letters were sent to New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, Mark Glaze who was then the director of Mayors Against Illegal Guns in Washington, D.C., and President Barack Obama. Shannon Richardson was charged with the crime and pleaded guilty. She was sentenced to 18 years in prison. Richardson lived in New Boston, Texas, when the letters were sent. They had low concentrations of ricin and were discovered before there were any injuries or fatalities. The letters read: “You will have to kill me and my family before you get my guns. The right to bear arms is my constitutional God-given right. What’s in this letter is nothing compared to what I’ve got planned for you.”

Richardson had minor roles on shows like The Walking Dead and The Vampire Diaries. She originally blamed her husband, but didn’t pass a polygraph. Her computers had texts of the letters, and her husband was at work when the letters were printed. She then claimed that she mailed the letters because her husband forced her to do so. Her husband denied her allegations.

Also in 2013, J. Everett Dutschke of Mississippi pleaded guilty to mailing ricin-laced letters to officials, including Obama, The New York Times reported. The letters were signed “K.C.” to indicate an Elvis impersonator who was briefly arrested. But he and Dutschke had an ongoing feud and authorities later traced the letters to Dutschke.

Four men in Georgia were arrested in 2011 and charged with plotting to spread ricin in five cities. The plot targeted federal and state officials, The New York Times reported.

