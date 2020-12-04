80-Year-Old Florida Woman Raped for Months by Ex-Son-In-Law: Police

An 80-year-old woman said she endured months of sexual abuse at the hands of her former son-in-law, 57-year-old Juan Ivan Granda in Hialeah, Florida, according to Miami-Dade Police.

The octogenarian told her daughter and police that Granda had been forcing her to do sex acts with him over the course of the last year and she was afraid to tell because Granda would regularly threaten her with violence if she said anything, and she didn’t want to hurt her daughter, according to the police report.

The reason Granda was able to sexually violate the elderly woman so often was that he lived with her even though Granda was separated from his wife, the alleged victim’s daughter, per the arrest affidavit.

The 80-year-old even told police that Granda had violated her in his car when he would drive her to doctor appointments by “molesting” her and “trying to rape her.”

Granda’s Estranged Wife Found Photos & Videos of the Sex Assaults

In July, Granda’s mother-in-law finally came forward about what she said Granda had been doing to her. According to the police report, she told her daughter about how Granda would throw her onto a bed, pin her down on the bed, and force various sex acts on her.

She was too weak and suffered from various ailments due to her age that made it impossible for her to fend Granda off, and she was afraid he would carry out the threats he made, which are not elaborated on in the arrest affidavit.

When the octagenarian told her daughter what had been going on, the daughter “did not believe what she was hearing,” the arrest report said. She confronted Granda, who denied all of it.

But the mother told the daughter that not only had Granda repeatedly raped her, he also would take photos and videos on his phone. The daughter, not satisfied with her estranged husband’s denials, decided to snoop.

That’s when she found photos and videos of the sexual assaults her mother accused her estranged husband of on both his phone and her mother’s phone, per the Miami-Dade Police Department.

Granda Threatened to Kill Himself if the Women Kicked Him Out of the Home Where Police Say he’d Been Raping his 80-Year-Old Mother-in-Law

Once the wife found the photos and videos, she confronted Granda again. This time, the arrest report says he told her he would kill himself if they made him leave.

While all of this was reported in July, Granda was only arrested on December 1. Heavy has reached out for more information from Miami-Dade Police on why an arrest took so long, and whether Granda continued to live with the woman he was accused of assaulting in the months between July and December.

Miami-Dade police say that Granda finally confessed to the ongoing assaults against the 80-year-old after he was read his Miranda rights. He is charged with five counts of sexual battery on a victim who is physically incapacitated and one count of false imprisonment.

Court records show Granda was released from jail but is on electric monitoring, or wearing an ankle monitor under the conditions of house arrest. He is also issued a stay-away order, meaning he cannot go near the woman he is accused of raping. Granda shows no other criminal record in the Miami-Dade courts.

