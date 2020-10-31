‘Was Al Franken Drunk on Bill Maher?’ Twitter Users React to Awkward Interview

Twitter users voiced their concern for Al Franken after watching his incredibly awkward live interview on HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher on Friday night. Maher was excited to introduce the former U.S. Senator from Minnesota as his first guest of the evening, however the interview quickly south.

Franken, 69, who’s appeared on Real Time numerous times before, appeared to slur his words when answering Maher’s questions. Making matters worse, nearly all of his attempts to make jokes were met with an awkward silence.

Maher tried to steer the interview back on track by discussing the upcoming election, in particular, what happens if President Donald Trump loses and refuses to leave the White House, but Franken goes on a tangent about how a “7-year-old can teach a 4-year-old to use a microwave.”

Al Franken is drunk AF on @RealTimers with Bill Maher pic.twitter.com/lLrJPdVeKq — mikedee718 (@MikeDonaghy7) October 31, 2020

At one point Maher interrupts and asks, “And what does that have to do with Biden..?” Afterward, the interview gets even more awkward as Franken comments on the fact that Maher has no children.

However, not all was lost. Franken did earn one large laugh while commenting on the current Senate Majority Leader. He said, “If [Joe] Biden wins and doesn’t have the Senate, Mitch McConnell will stop everything… and believe me, he’s not as charming as he looks.”

Twitter Users Expressed Concern that Franken was ‘Wasted’ & Said His Interview was ‘Hard to Watch’

Holy smokes @alfranken had a couple of cocktails in the green room. ‘7 year olds can teach 4year olds to use microwaves? #RealTime — Peter Espersen (@VirtualPeter) October 31, 2020



Viewers excited to see Franken back on mainstream media voiced their disappointment at his performance on Friday night. His interview with Maher started to trend nationally as numerous users online wondered if the former senator was drunk while appearing on the show. One person tweeted, “Is Al Franken ok? This is hard to watch.”

Watching @billmaher and I think Bill got Al Franken high or he just came on really drunk. Hysterical — Bonnie Bilawsky (@bonnieb53) October 31, 2020

Al Franken is WASTED on @RealTimers — Down with Big Brother (@BigBrotherTrump) October 31, 2020

Is Al Franken drunk on Bill Maher right now? — Bobbi 🇨🇦❤🇺🇸 (@mykidsmum4) October 31, 2020

Al Franken is on tv drunk and I can’t stop laughing. 😂 — Antz (@antzfamily) October 31, 2020

Is Al Franken drunk on @billmaher???? — Meekah 🖖🏻 (@heymeeks) October 31, 2020

The segment of the interview Real Time‘s official YouTube account posted online only contains the first four-and-a-half minutes of the interview. The clip cuts off before the conversation appears to go off the rails.

It has not been confirmed whether or not Franken was in fact inebriated during his interview with Maher. The comments made on Twitter are merely conjecture. The host of The Al Franken Podcast has not publicly commented on his appearance on Real Time, which aired live in front of a pre-tested, socially-distanced studio audience on October 30.

Following Controversial Allegations, Franken Resigned From His Senate Seat in December 2017

Al Franken says he will resign from the SenateSen. Al Franken (D-MN) announces that he will resign from the Senate after multiple sexual harassment allegations and a wave of Democratic senators called for his resignation. 2017-12-07T17:12:16Z

During the height of the #MeToo movement in December 2017, after eight women came forward with sexual harassment allegations against Franken, he was met with a wave of calls to step down as senator. According to CNN, 32 Democratic senators — 13 female, and 19 male — called for his resignation.

Franken denied many of the allegations being made against him. He said during his resignation speech:

“It gave some people the false impression that I was admitting to doing some things that I haven’t done. Some of the allegations against me are simply not true. Others I remember very differently,” he said. “I said at the outset that the Ethics Committee was the right venue for these allegations to be heard and investigated and evaluated on their merits. That I was prepared to cooperate fully and that I was confident in the outcome.”

Comparing himself to Trump and former Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore, “I of all people am aware that there is some irony in the fact I am leaving, while a man that has bragged on tape about his history of sexual assault sits in the Oval Office,” Franken said. “And a man that has repeatedly preyed on young girls campaigns for the Senate with the full support of his party.”

READ NEXT: LOOK: Jared Kushner & Ivanka Trump’s Billboards Set Sail to Mar-a-Lago