Alaska Airlines Flight Attendant Crop Top Controversy Hits TikTok

Ray Lin Howard is a plus-sized rapper and stylist who is claiming an Alaska Airlines flight attendant kicked her off an airplane because she was wearing a crop top.

The claim was made in a TikTok video by Howard, 33, from Fairbanks, Alaska. She posts under the handle @fattrophywife. In September 2021, she posted a video on the matter that she captioned, “@alaskaair Flight attendant harassed and called the airport police on me for my inappropriate outfit. #bbw #plussize #plussizeedition #bbws #fyp.”

In one video, Howard says, “This is what I was wearing when I was told my outfit was inappropriate.” She then pans down to show she’s wearing a leopard print crop top that shows a bit of her stomach. Here is that video. In a second video, she told an officer that she had the shirt off at first. He refers to a sports bra, but you can’t see what exactly she is telling him she was wearing. She says she then put the crop top back on when asked to do so, but she was kicked off the plane anyway.

“I felt like I was being discriminated against for being a fat, tattooed, mixed-race woman, which in turn left me full of emotions like anger, disappointment, helplessness, humiliation and confusion,” she told Jam Press, according to TMZ.

Howard Told an Officer, ‘I Was Harassed About My Outfit’

The TikTok video contains the caption, “I was escorted off the plane by police tonight. How’s your night going.” Howard is sitting in a room with a police officer.

“So what happened on the flight?” he asks.

“I was harassed about my outfit. I put my shirt back on,” she says.

“You did have it off?” the officer asks.

She says yes, and he makes a comment about a “sports bra.”

She showed him what she was wearing under the crop top, but that occurs slightly off camera.

“Then they approached me again saying I can’t wear this, my stomach is showing, and it is inappropriate, and I said, ‘I’m covered up, I’m fine,’ and she just kept going,” Howard continued. “I said if you’re going to kick me off, kick me off. I’ve done what you asked me to do. That was the third time they approached me. Because of this outfit. That’s why you were called. I said, ‘I want you to leave me alone.’ That was the third time they approached me.”

The officer tells Howard that she is “not in any criminal trouble – there’s nothing like that. We’re just trying to get your side of the story. They have policies for dress code. I hear what you’re saying. They have their policies that they have to follow.”

Howard insisted, “I did follow the policy, though. I looked it up. I’m within the dress code.”

The officer says a supervisor will talk to Howard, who says, “I’m being harassed and now I’m being detained.”

The officer responds that she is not being detained and says, “We’re just trying to investigate and see what crimes did occur” but insists he doesn’t think any did.

“You guys came and pulled me off the plane,” Howard says.

The officer said that “was at the request of the airline.”

“I wore an outfit. That’s what happened… can I please go? I have a show. I’m supposed to perform,” she says.

On TikTok, Howard calls hereself, “Rapper, stylist, entrepreneur.” She links to a rap video she recorded on YouTube.

According to TMZ, Alaska Airlines said in a statement that the airline had reached out to Howard and was “committed to finding out what happened and taking the appropriate actions.” Alaska Air told TMZ: “It’s our goal to provide caring service to all of our guests. When we don’t live up to that goal, we do everything we can to make it right.”

Howard said in another video that the airline gave her discounts and apologized after the incident went viral. Howard shared a comment by another passenger who wrote, “I was on your flight and the only voice I heard raised at all was the [flight] attendant. This was f’d up. I am glad they let you go and you made your performance. I sent in a complaint to the airline about your being escorted off too.”

