WATCH: Woman in Airport With Bikini, Mask Video Goes Viral

A video of a woman wearing a bikini and a face mask at an airport has gone viral after being shared on Instagram. You can watch the video later in this story.

The woman has not been identified, nor has the airport, but the video of her was widely shared on Instagram and other social media platforms. An Instagram page that shared the post, sending it viral, says the incident occurred on Spirit Airlines, although that has not been confirmed.

“This account often falsely attributes photos and videos to Spirit Airlines,” a representative for Spirit Airlines told The New York Post. “The video could have been taken at any time or any place and it has no identifying characteristic of any airline. I checked, and we have no record of this on file.”

Here’s what you need to know:

‘At Least She’s Wearing a Mask,’ an Instagram Page Joked

The Instagram page “humans of Spirit Airlines,” shared the video and captioned it, “When you have a pool party at noon and a Spirit airlines flight to catch at 4 p.m.”

The video shows the blonde woman wearing a green bikini and a mask, while carrying a purse and black backpack. She is looking at something, perhaps her boarding pass, and clutching a cell phone as she walks through the airport past ticket counters. People don’t seem to be paying much attention. There’s a man walking right behind her, pulling a suitcase, but it’s not clear whether they’re together or not.

“At least she’s wearing a mask,” Humans of Spirit Airlines wrote with the post, which has been viewed more than 197,000 times.

Fox News noted that Spirit Airlines has a dress code prohibiting “barefoot or inadequately clothed” or sport clothing that “is lewd, obscene, or offensive in nature.”

People Joked That They Wanted to Sit Next to the Woman

PREPARE FOR TAKEOFF Bizarre moment woman struts through Miami airport in nothing but a green BIKINI and face mask pic.twitter.com/dEO0v2IQmE — R.N.Tiwari (@RajeevNathTiwa1) September 4, 2021

Some people on Twitter claimed the video was taken at the Miami, Florida, airport, but that has not been confirmed either.

People made jokes on the Humans of Spirit Airlines Instagram page comment thread. Here are some of them:

“At least she has her mask on! That’s all that matters!”

“She can sit next to me!”

“Totally okay with this. 😂😂😂”

“point well made. it’s genius irony.”

“No ‘pat down’ needed!! 😂

“Traveling light saves environment.”

“Security should be a breeze.”

“Bikini airlines needs to be a thing 😂.”

“She’s wearing a lot compared to a young lady that showed up for breakfast on my last Carnival Cruise.”

“I will take one for the team and sit by her I guess..”

“if you got it, flaunt it.”

“I’ve never wanted to be an airplane seat so bad in my life 😂.”

“If more spirit pax looked like this I’d fly on them more.”

It’s happened before. In 2010, a woman wore a black bikini to Los Angeles International Airport, and she said she did it so it would be easier to get through security.

“This morning I just decided I’m just going to wear a bikini and make it easy on everybody,” Corinne Theile told INSIDE EDITION.

“You go through security, you take off your jewelry, your belt, and I’m always saying to myself, ‘Why did I even get dressed this morning?'” Theile explained to the entertainment show.

