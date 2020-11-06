WATCH: Alex Jones Chants ‘Biden for Prison’ at Maricopa County Elections Department Rally

Alex Jones is the conspiracy theorist who appeared at a rally in support of Donald Trump at the Maricopa County Elections Department on November 5. Jones, 46, the Texas-based founder of InfoWars, has been an outspoken supporter of Trump ever since the president announced his candidacy for president in 2015.

Speaking to NBC Phoenix, multiple protesters that they are seeking for election officials to be held “accountable” for their actions. At the time of writing, both Fox News and the Associated Press have called Arizona for former Vice President Joe Biden. On November 5, Biden’s lead in the state decreased. Neither Fox News and or the AP have rescinded their calls.

Alex Jones leading the chant, “BIDEN FOR PRISON” outside the Maricopa County election center pic.twitter.com/QTbEoDCCJi — Tristan Justice (@JusticeTristan) November 6, 2020

November 5 marked the second day of protests outside of the counting facility. Around 10 p.m. Eastern Time, Twitter users noted that Alex Jones was present at the rally. At the rally, Jones yelled through a bull horn, “Biden for prison!” Conservative activist Rob Cernovich described Jones’ presence at the rally as being “like The Beatles or something.” Cernovich later tweeted that Jones chanted, “1776!,” along with the crowd. The counting center is located in downtown Phoenix. A website named Stop the Steal with information regarding pro-Donald Trump protests at election counting sites across the country has been set up.

Alex Jones is now outside the Maricopa County Elections Center #azfamily pic.twitter.com/iKeYGKMVhy — Max Gorden (@Max_Gorden) November 6, 2020

AZCental.com reports that Jones’ and his supporters interacted with a group of anti-Donald Trump protesters. The website’s report says one of the anti-Donald Trump protesters had a sign that depicted the president as a pig.

Alex Jones just got here and people are losing it pic.twitter.com/HhyD1wusKd — mimi dwyer (@dvdwyer) November 6, 2020

Jones was last in the news prior to his appearance at the Arizona rally due to his appearance on Joe Rogan’s podcast. The controversial appearance led to a backlash against Rogan’s platform, Spotify, reported The Guardian at the time. The Guardian report mentioned that Jones has previously banned by platforms such as Apple and Twitter.

Alex Jones just showed up at the Maricopa country election center pic.twitter.com/uBL46IJwu7 — Gadi Schwartz (@GadiNBC) November 6, 2020

READ NEXT: Former Fans Want TikTok Star Canceled Over ‘Racist’ Video – Watch it Here