WATCH: Alex Jones Chants ‘Biden for Prison’ at Maricopa County Elections Department Rally

Getty Infowars founder Alex Jones speaks into a bullhorn at the Texas State Capital building on April 18, 2020 in Austin, Texas.

Alex Jones is the conspiracy theorist who appeared at a rally in support of Donald Trump at the Maricopa County Elections Department on November 5. Jones, 46, the Texas-based founder of InfoWars, has been an outspoken supporter of Trump ever since the president announced his candidacy for president in 2015.

Speaking to NBC Phoenix, multiple protesters that they are seeking for election officials to be held “accountable” for their actions. At the time of writing, both Fox News and the Associated Press have called Arizona for former Vice President Joe Biden. On November 5, Biden’s lead in the state decreased. Neither Fox News and or the AP have rescinded their calls.

November 5 marked the second day of protests outside of the counting facility. Around 10 p.m. Eastern Time, Twitter users noted that Alex Jones was present at the rally. At the rally, Jones yelled through a bull horn, “Biden for prison!” Conservative activist Rob Cernovich described Jones’ presence at the rally as being “like The Beatles or something.” Cernovich later tweeted that Jones chanted, “1776!,” along with the crowd. The counting center is located in downtown Phoenix. A website named Stop the Steal with information regarding pro-Donald Trump protests at election counting sites across the country has been set up.

AZCental.com reports that Jones’ and his supporters interacted with a group of anti-Donald Trump protesters. The website’s report says one of the anti-Donald Trump protesters had a sign that depicted the president as a pig.

Jones was last in the news prior to his appearance at the Arizona rally due to his appearance on Joe Rogan’s podcast. The controversial appearance led to a backlash against Rogan’s platform, Spotify, reported The Guardian at the time. The Guardian report mentioned that Jones has previously banned by platforms such as Apple and Twitter.

