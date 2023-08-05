Alina Hubba Husband & Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Former President Donald Trump’s attorney Alina Hubba comes from a family of Iraqi immigrants. She is married and has three children.

She was married previously to Matthew Eyet, according to their 2011 wedding registry with The Knot. Hubba spoke on Trump’s behalf after his Washington D.C. arraignment on charges relating to the 2020 presidential election.

According to her LinkedIn page, Habba is managing partner at the Habba Madaio & Associates LLP law firm in Bedminster, New Jersey. Her full name is Alina Saad Habba.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Alina Habba, Who Is Married With 3 Children, Frequently Shares Photos of the Kids on Her Instagram Page

Play

Habba frequently shares photos of her children on her Instagram page. Mostly her photos show her out with friends, on the campaign trail or with President Trump.

According to The New York Post, she’s a mother of three.

Habba told The New York Post that “she is married and has a nine-year-old son and a seven-year-old daughter, as well as a 15-year-old son from her husband’s first marriage.” The Post did not name her husband.

2. Alina Habba Wrote on Instagram, ‘Marry Someone Who Buys You Flowers to Celebrate Your First Date

In November 2022, she shared a picture of a bouquet of flowers on her Instagram page and wrote, “Marry someone who buys you flowers to celebrate your first date 💕” A friend responded, “In other news- there are no flowers available in NJ b/c they are all at Alina’s house!! ❤️ WTG Gregg!” Another friend wrote, “Gregg, FTW!! 👏❤️🙌”

She posted a photo of a trip to Bermuda with other couples and a picture with a man at a gala.

Alina Habba and Gregg Reuben are both listed as donating to the Far Hills Country Day School.

Generally, she posts work-related photos or pictures with friends.

3. Alina Habba’s Parents Were Chaldean Catholics Who Fled Persecution of Christians in Iraq in the 1980s

Habba grew up in New York in a family of Iraqi immigrants who “immigrated from Iraq in the 1980s to escape persecution of Christians in that country,” The Post reported. Her parents are Chaldean Catholics, according to Arab News.

“Her father, Saad F. Habba, is a gastroenterologist,” according to Arab News. According to a website about Habba Syndrome,

Dr. Saad F. Habba is a graduate of the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland and has been practicing medicine and gastroenterology for more than 40 years. He has a private practice in Summit, New Jersey, is an attending consultant physician at Overlook Medical Center, and is president of the Gastro-Surgi Center of New Jersey. He is a former chief of gastroenterological endoscopy at the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey (UMDNJ).

4. Alina Habba’s Father Identified a New Medical Syndrome

According to the Habba Syndrome website, “In 2000, Dr. Habba identified a new medical syndrome published in The American Journal of Gastroenterology.”

“This condition, known as the “Habba Syndrome,” relates chronic diarrhea to gall bladder dysfunction pertaining to the bile acids,” the website adds.

In June 2023, Habba shared a photo of her father with three kids and wrote, “Happy Father’s Day to the best of the best! Love you 💙”

5. Matthew Eyet, Alina Habba’s First Husband, Is a Tax Attorney

Play

Matthew Eyet, Habba’s first husband, works for Eyet Law Firm, LLC. According to Lawyer.com and public records, Habba previously went by the name Alina Eyet.

“Prior to founding Eyet Law in 2019, Matthew Eyet worked as a tax associate at WeiserMazars, where he provided taxpayer defense before the IRS and consulted on state and local tax issues,” his law firm’s website says. “Additionally, Matthew spent five years as principal of a boutique litigation and transactional firm in Bedminster, NJ.”

The website adds: “Matthew received his law degree from Widener University School of Law, where he graduated summa cum laude and was the recipient of the Valedictorian Award.”

According to her LinkedIn page, Habba also graduated from Widener University School of Law in 2011, the same year she married Eyet. She received a political science degree from Lehigh University.

READ NEXT: Georgia Mom of 3 & Beauty Queen Accused of Plot to Murder Insurance Executive Husband