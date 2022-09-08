Allison Parker: Tribute to Memphis Shooting Victim, Nurse

Allison Parker was a medical assistant and young mother who lost her life in a shooting rampage in Memphis, Tennessee, on September 8, 2022.

Family Practice Center of West Memphis confirmed that Parker was among the victims, releasing her photo, and writing on Facebook, “Our office is grieving the loss of our medical assistant, Allison Parker. She was a victim of the tragic violence in Memphis yesterday. Please pray for her family and our entire office staff as we try to process this senseless loss.” The statement is attributed to “Dr. Pierce.”

Parker is one of four people who were shot and killed during the shooting spree. Ezekiel Kelly was named by Memphis police as the gunman, who is accused of rampaging through the Tennessee city, shooting and carjacking people while streaming live on Facebook.

Kelly, 19, who is now in custody, according to Memphis police, was streaming live on Facebook during the shootings. He is also known as Ezekiel Dejuan Kelly and Ezekiel D. Kelly.

On Facebook, Parker mostly shared photos of her children and family.

Here’s what you need to know:

People Remembered Parker as a ‘Wonderful Mom,’ Nurse & Friend

People left tributes in the comment thread of the Family Practice Center’s post.

“Completely heartbroken. Allison was a wonderful mom, friend, nurse and just all around great person. I’ll never forget our laughs and cries together over our children, family and life. She left a mark on many and will greatly missed. Dr. Pierce, we are also praying for you and your staff. Tight Hugs to you all,” wrote one.

Another person wrote, “I can’t believe it!!! She was so kind and sweet . Just enjoyed talking to her. Always had a smile!! Prayers for staff and family.”

Another commented, “I still can’t believe it🥺She was the sweetest!! So sorry for your loss as well as her children & family. May God comfort each and every one🙏🏼♥️”

“Such a tragedy. Allison was one of a kind. She always was so caring and friendly when we walked in. She was a true gem. Lifting her family and the entire staff up in prayer. May God give everyone comfort and strength. 🙏” wrote another.

Parker’s Facebook page said she lived in Arkansas and was from Pennsylvania.

A close friend of Parker’s wrote an emotional tribute on Facebook. It reads, in part,

She was the most beautiful and selfless person I’ve ever had the honor of calling a friend. The last time I spoke to Allison Parker was about a week ago, and I’ll never forget the conversation.. We were talking about our kids. I made the joke I was ready for my girls to grow of out their 7 year old attitude age. She laughed, smiled at me and said ‘Don’t say that, because you’ll miss it. I love my kids dearly and some days I wish I could go back to that age.’ We made lunch plans and as always we said “love you, bye” before I walked out of the door. This woman loved her children more than anything in this world – and right next to them was her fiancé. This morning, those three children have to wake up knowing they’ve lost their mother to a senseless act of hate.

The Gunman Shot Seven People & Carjacked an Eighth

“This has been a horrific week for the City of Memphis,” the Memphis police chief, C.J. Davis, said in a news conference.

She said that four people were shot to death (two men and two women), three people were shot and wounded, and an eighth victim was carjacked but is uninjured. She gave a detailed timeline of the shooting spree, which you can see later in this article.

Kelly crashed a carjacked Dodge Challenger and was arrested near Ivan and Hodges Roads, ending the random shooting spree that terrified the already traumatized city, according to Fox 13 Memphis.

The gunman streamed live on Facebook, a page called “Zeek Huncho,” the chief confirmed. One video clip showed a man being shot in an AutoZone. The other victims have not yet been identified. That man is in critical condition, but four others did not survive their injuries in separate shootings.

READ NEXT: Eliza Fletcher Abduction