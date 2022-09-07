Ezekiel Kelly, Memphis Shooting Suspect: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Ezekiel Kelly was named by Memphis police as the accused active shooter who is randomly gunning people down in public places through the Tennessee city.

Kelly, who lives on Hitchcock Drive in Memphis, was indicted on a first-degree murder charge on September 7, 2022, according to Shelby County court records viewed by Heavy. Details of that case were not immediately known.

The gunman shot one man in an Auto Zone while recording his actions on Facebook Live video. The photo that Memphis police shared of Kelly came from the Facebook page of “Zeek Huncho.” Police say he’s 19 years old.

At least one person was dead, per the ABC24 Memphis livestream.

You can watch the Facebook Live video later in this article, but be forewarned that it’s very disturbing and extremely violent and graphic. The URL of the Facebook page reads, “bankboy Zeek.” The situation was still active, and police wrote on Twitter that they did not know where the suspect was as of just before 8 p.m. on September 7, 2022.

More from Zeek Huncho’s Facebook. His story makes it damn clear all this was premeditated.

“UPDATE: the suspect is still at large. If you do not have to be out, stay indoors until this is resolved,” Memphis police wrote just after 8 p.m.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Kelly Says on Facebook Live Video, ‘This S*** For Real’ Before Randomly Shooting a Man in an Auto Zone

*Trigger Warning* ⚠️

Active Shooter in Memphis.

One video clip, which you can watch below, shows the active shooter walking into the store and randomly shooting a man within seconds of walking inside. The man is simply standing in the aisle of the store and doing absolutely nothing wrong.

“No fakin’, no fakin’. This s*** for real…” the active shooter said nonchalantly as he walked in the store. The Zeek Huncho Facebook page is full of photos of a man with guns and wads of cash.

Videos of the suspect on Facebook Live were widely shared on social media. In one video, he said, “This sh** too easy.”

2. Police Called Kelly, Who Has a Serious Criminal History for Attempted Murder, ‘Armed & Dangerous’

In February 2020, Kelly was charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, possession of a firearm and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, court records obtained by Heavy show. A grand jury indicted on him on those charges in June 2020.”

He pleaded guilty to aggravated assault in April 2021 and was sentenced to 3 years in prison.

Memphis police wrote at about 7 p.m. central time, “ALERT!! ARMED AND DANGEROUS!!!! Be on the lookout for a male Black occupying a blue or silver sedan (possibly an Infiniti or Nissan) who is responsible for multiple shootings. We are getting reports that he is recording his actions on Facebook. We do not have a specific location of where e his now. If you have any information of his whereabouts call 911 immediately.”

Police then wrote that the gunman had changed cars, “UPDATE: suspect is now believed to be in a grey Toyota SUV.”

Memphis police shared a photo from the Zeek Huncho Facebook page and wrote, “The suspect is a 19-year-old male Black driving a light blue Infiniti.”

The active shooter scare comes as Memphis is reeling from the abduction and murder of jogger Eliza Fletcher.

3. Memphis Police Wrote That a Male & Female Victim Were Located

Police wrote several warnings about the active shooter on Twitter.

“UPDATE: the vehicle reportedly has a red dealer tag and a rear window busted out,” police wrote.

They provided information on some of the shootings:

At 4:35 PM, MPD responded to a shooting at 946 East Parkway South, where a male victim was located with a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced deceased on scene. There is no suspect information at this time. Call 901-528-CASH with tips. At 4:36PM officers responded to a shooting on Norris Road near I-240 Southbound Ramp. Officers located a female victim with a gunshot wound. She was transported to ROH in critical condition. Please avoid the area as this is an ongoing investigation.

A woman wrote, “Memphis followers get in the house and don’t stop at any gas stations there’s an active shooter shooting people at random 😳”

4. Numerous Photos on the Zeek Huncho Facebook Page Show the Suspect With Guns & Wads of Cash

The cover photo on the Zeek Huncho page shows a man with what appears to be a firearm. That post reads, “FREE MY KILLER KARMA BEEN BAD SINCE YOU BEEN GONE 💚 Luh Ty.” You can see it here:

The page reads, “longlive kinglonglive ricolonglive terio ,8-8-22 #SVMCEOZEEK #NHC,” and says its user lives in Memphis and is from Spring Valley, Tennessee.

In July, he wrote, “If I Lose It All Today I’ll Get It Back Tomorrow 💥Ima Natural Born Hustla Been This Way Since A Toddler💰 #fifthball”

Another July post refers to a shootout.

5. The Active Shooter Terrified People Throughout the City

The top visible post on the Zeek Huncho Facebook page is from August 18, and it reads, “I’m sorry momma I know you hate how I live fuc it this just what it is I got you 4 life I know you pray every night I swear wont GO witout a fight I promise I want go out like his kinfolk #JustUs.”

