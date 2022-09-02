Eliza ‘Liza’ Fletcher Abducted: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Eliza Fletcher is a teacher and married mother of two who was abducted in the City of Memphis, Tennessee, while jogging in the early morning hours of September 2, 2022.

Fletcher, 34, goes by the name Liza Fletcher on Facebook, but authorities gave her name as Eliza Fletcher. She is from a prominent Memphis family.

Fletcher was forced into a mid-sized dark-colored SUV, Memphis police wrote in a news release. Police are actively searching for the missing woman, who was kidnapped near the University of Memphis campus.

According to Local Memphis, Fletcher’s cell phone and water bottle “were found in front of a home owned by the university in the 3800 block of Central Ave.”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Police Say Fletcher Was Abducted While Running

In a city watch, Memphis police characterized Eliza W. Fletcher, 34, as a “missing adult.”

“Victim went running early morning, was abducted, and forced into a mid-sized dark-colored SUV,” police wrote.

They said Fletcher is a white female, 5 foot 6 inches tall, 137 pounds, with brown hair, green eyes, hair in a bun, a pink jogging top and purple running shorts. The suspect was described as an unknown male. People with information are encouraged to call the Memphis police department at 901-545-COPS (2677).

Police gave additional details in a statement posted to Facebook:

At approximately 7:45 am, officers were dispatched to assist the University of Memphis police regarding a missing person that occurred in the area of Central and Zach Curlin. Upon arriving on the scene, officers were advised that a female was jogging in the area at approximately 4:20 am when an unknown individual approached her. The female was reportedly forced into an SUV and taken from the scene. The suspect was possibly in a dark color SUV traveling westbound on Central. Officers are working to gather additional information. Once we receive updated information, we will provide additional details.

2. Police Obtained a Photo of the Suspect SUV

Memphis police have released photos of the suspect SUV. Here’s another photo of it.

“Officers have been able to obtain video of the possible suspect’s vehicle,” Memphis police wrote. They have only released still photos from it, however.

3. Family Members Also Say Liza Fletcher ‘Was Abducted’

Family members wrote on Facebook that Fletcher was abducted.

“Liza Fletcher is my niece and she was abducted this morning while jogging on Central near the U of Memphis campus around 4:30 am. She was forced into a dark SUV. If you have seen her or have any of info please call 911,” her aunt, Jennifer Sink, wrote on Facebook. Sink works as the chief legal officer for the City of Memphis at Memphis City Attorney’s Office.

Hutchinson School posted, “Hutchison family, we ask that you please join us in praying for the safe return of Liza Wellford Fletcher ’06. She was abducted this morning near the University of Memphis while running. She is a beloved alumna, and we pray for her safety and for her family.”

4. Fletcher Showcased Pictures of Her Family on Social Media & Wrote About Her Love of True-Crime Podcasts

On her Facebook page, Fletcher showcased photos of her husband and their two young children. Her most recent post, in 2021, other than a profile picture of her family, reads, “Need a new general practitioner. Can someone recommend a good, easy to get an appointment of Dr or NP?”

Other photos show her wedding.

Other posts were similarly typical. “I need tv show recommendations…? I’m up for older shows or newer ones,” read one. In one post, she told her friends she was looking for a new true-crime podcast.

She also wrote about running: “Long distance runners, what do you think is the best form of cross training?”

She wrote, “Best podcasts to listen to while running. I liked serial, up and vanished and dr death. I enjoy the happy hour and I’ll have another.”

5. Fletcher Is a Teacher From a Well-Known Memphis Family

According to the Commercial Appeal, Fletcher is from a well-known family. She is “the granddaughter of the late Joseph ‘Joe’ Orgill III,” described by the publication as a “Memphis hardware businessman and philanthropist who has supported causes including Dixon Gallery and Gardens and Church Health.”

She married Richard Fletcher III in 2014, Memphis Magazine reported. That article described the nuptials as a “Memorable Memphis Wedding.’

The magazine described Fletcher as “a ‘natural’ girl — outdoorsy, athletic, and warm — and the plans for her wedding emanated from her personality and style.” The story noted that Fletcher’s parents, “Adele and Beasley Wellford, were happy to be able to give their daughter the woodland-themed wedding she envisioned.”

The story continued, “The wedding ceremony was held at nearby Second Presbyterian Church, which was indeed where the happy couple met; the officiant was Reverend Mitchell Moore. Echoing the naturalistic theme, Liza’s elegant wedding gown by Austin Scarlett was painted with pale mauve flowers.”

Fletcher is listed as a teacher at St. Mary’s Episcopal School under the name Liza Fletcher.

READ NEXT: Videos Capture Salman Rushdie Stabbing Scene