Amanda K. Fletcher: NYC Teacher Accused of Sucking Man’s Nipple on Zoom Video

Amanda K. Fletcher was a 37-year-old Spanish teacher at the Columbia Secondary School for Math, Science, and Engineering when she allegedly engaged in inappropriate sexual behavior with a male on camera during a video Zoom class, according to investigative documents obtained by the New York Post.

Fletcher was reassigned after a Zoom class two weeks into the school year which involved spaghetti, a shirtless male and worksheets, the report says. Several students took video of the incident and shared it on social media. Fletcher did not give an explanation of her actions to investigators, the New York Post reported.

A Report From the New York City Special Commissioner of Investigation Details the Incident & Interviews With Students

Spanish teacher Amanda K. Fletcher, 37, reportedly sucked the nipples of a topless male companion in plain view of her students during a Zoom class

The New York Post obtained a report from the Special Commissioner of Investigation, which details an account of the incident from video and witness statements. Students at the prestigious school were watching a live Zoom class when she “appeared to suck the nipple of an unidentified topless male” while she “rocked her head back and forth,” said a report from the Special Commissioner of Investigation for city schools.

“Following this act, Fletcher’s face turned in full view of the screen, and she gyrated her shoulders and smiled,” the report says.

Before the alleged sexual act, she was “eating spaghetti” with a shirtless man behind her, and afterward, she “resumed teaching and discussing a worksheet,” a student told investigators, according to the report dated October 29, 2020.

Students took videos of the strange turn in class September 30, 2020, and several shared them on Snapchat and other social media platforms. Students had only returned to school two weeks earlier for the 2020-2021 school year, which the city’s Department of Education decided to open remotely. The class was 12 minutes from ending, the New York Post reported.

The New York City Special Commissioner of Investigation has not yet publicly released its report.