[WATCH] Rigby Middle School Shooting: Video From the Scene in Idaho

Police are on the scene at Rigby Middle School in Idaho, where they converged after reports of a shooting.

East Idaho News reported two students and an adult custodian were shot and taken to hospitals. Jefferson County Sheriff Steve Anderson told the news outlet the injuries did not appear to be critical. One person, a male student, is in custody, he said.

Jefferson School District 251 confirmed the shooting to KIFI Local News 8.

“Today we had the worst nightmare a school district could encounter. We had a school shooting here at Rigby Middle School,” Jefferson School District Superintendent Chad Martin said. “What we know so far is the shooter has been apprehended. There is no further threat to the students.”

Reporters on the Scene Shared Live Video of the Moments After the Shooting

Two students, one adult shot in Rigby, Idaho school shooting; suspect in custody https://t.co/3rP5zHhvxN — Heidi Hatch KUTV (@tvheidihatch) May 6, 2021

KIFI Reporter Rachel Fabbi said in a Facebook video that a 911 call came in at about 9 a.m. to report shots fired.

“I can tell you we have a ton of ISP here, I saw ambulances here, everybody is pretty much here responding,” she said.

She turned the camera while a patient was being loaded into an ambulance out of respect for the family, she said.

The news outlet reported that parents and guardians were picking up students, and that the families of injured students were notified.

“Obviously, it’s a very emotional scene right now,” she said. “There’s parents who are on their phones, looking for their kids, things like that.”

Students were taken to Rigby High School to be picked up, and those who were not picked up would be bussed home, KIFI reported.

In a later video, Fabbi said that all Rigby Middle School students were taken to the high school auditorium.

“If you have kids who go to Rigby Middle School, you can go there and pick them up,” she said.

Her video showed emergency vehicles with flashing lights in front of the middle school. She said she saw a man being taken into an ambulance.

“Obviously it’s still an ongoing and active situation,” she said, adding limited information was available.