Amber Heard Now: Where Is the Actress Today?

The courtroom saga of actors Amber Heard and Johnny Depp is being resurrected to large audience on Netflix, which is recapping Depp’s defamation trial in Virginia against his ex-wife.

However, where is Amber Heard now? What is the actress doing today?

According to People Magazine, Heard moved to Spain in search of privacy after the trial, selling her home in the Yucca Valley.

“I love Spain so much,” she told local reporters in Spanish, according to People. “I move on. That’s life.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Amber Heard Moved to Spain Under the Name ‘Martha Jane Cannary’

People Magazine reported that Heard “first moved to a rental on the island of Mallorca, Spain, where she went by the name Martha Jane Cannary — the real name of legendary gunslinger Calamity Jane” and then began living in Madrid, Spain.

Heard “is able to just be a mom there. She is focused on raising her daughter. She spends every day with her girl. They stroll around, visit parks and enjoy family time. Amber is a great mom,” a source told People.

According to People Magazine, Heard, 37, “largely retreated from the public eye” after the trial, “moving away from her home in California with her daughter in search of privacy.”

“The trial was beyond stressful, and she wanted to start fresh,” a source told People Magazine in April 2023. According to TMZ, Heard sold her home in the Yucca Valley for more than $1 million.

TMZ reported that she made a profit of about $480,000 on the sale and had been seen in New York and the Hamptons in the months after the trial.

Heard is raising a child. “My little O is a year old today. I still can’t believe you’re here. The greatest year ❤️” she wrote on Instagram in 2022.

In July 2021, she wrote, “I’m just the mom and the dad. She’s the boss 🍼💝”

Amber Heard Is Returning to the Big Screen With Several Movies

Heard is returning to the big screen as Mera in “Aquaman 2,” according to Direct.

“In the Fire” is a 2023 movie starring Heard. “A doctor from New York travels to a remote plantation in the 1890s to care for a disturbed boy who seems to have inexplicable abilities. She begins treating the child, but in doing so ignites a war of science versus religion with the local priest who believes the boy is possessed by the Devil and is the reason for all the village’s woes,” the caption on IMDb says.

On July 1, 2023, Heard posted a picture on Instagram showing her being mobbed at a film festival and wrote, “What a reception… Thank you to all of my fans and supporters. I am so touched.”

She wrote with another photo, “Thank you for such an incredibly warm reception at the Taormina Film festival for my latest movie In the Fire. It was an unforgettable weekend. #InTheFire.”

Her last post before that on Instagram came on December 19, 2022, when she wrote,

After a great deal of deliberation I have made a very difficult decision to settle the defamation case brought me by my ex-husband in Virginia. It’s important for me to say that I never chose this. I defended my truth and in doing so my life as I knew it was destroyed. The vilification I have faced on social media is an amplified version of the ways in which women are re-victimised when they come forward. Now I finally have an opportunity to emancipate myself from something I attempted to leave over six years ago and on terms I can agree to. I have made no admission. This is not an act of concession. There are no restrictions or gags with respect to my voice moving forward.”

According to People, Heard was supposed to pay $10.35 million “due to Virginia law capping punitive damages,” and received $2 million in a counterclaim against Depp. The terms of the settlement were not disclosed.

