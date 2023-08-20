Amber Heard ‘Poop’ Story: Is the Fecal Matter Story True?

One of the most controversial allegations in Johnny Depp’s defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard has been resurrected by a new Netflix documentary series on the 2022 court case in Virginia: The accusation by Depp that Heard once left fecal matter or “poop” in his bed.

However, is the fecal matter story true? Did Amber Heard leave excrement in Johnny Depp’s bed? The Netflix series, Depp vs. Heard, presents conflicting testimony about this controversy. She believed the dogs left the fecal matter, but Depp blamed Heard or her friends, testimony replayed during the Netflix documentary shows.

Here’s what you need to know:

A Driver for Johnny Depp Testified That Amber Heard Told Him the Fecal Matter in the Bed Was ‘a Horrible Practical Joke Gone Wrong’

Play

According to People Magazine, Starling Jenkins III, who worked as an executive driver and security guard for Depp, testified that Heard told him the poop in the bed was “a horrible practical joke gone wrong.” This testimony is seen in the Netflix documentary, which places conflicting testimony between Heard and Depp side-by-side.

Jenkins said he was driving Heard to Coachella with friends when they “had a conversation pertaining to the surprise she left in the boss’s bed,” People Magazine reported, saying the surprise was “the defecation.”

The Netflix series shows a clip from Depp’s testimony in which he says he was shown a picture of the fecal matter in the bed by a member of his staff and believed it was left by Heard or one of her friends.

“Then he showed me a photograph on his telephone of … it was a photograph of our bed, and on my side of the bed, was human fecal matter,” Depp testified, as shown in the Netflix series.

Play

In the series, Heard is shown testifying that she did not leave the poop in the bed, blaming it on Depp’s dog. Depp is then shown testifying that the dog is too small to have left such a deposit in the bed.

According to Cinema Blend, Depp also testified, “I understand that the following morning [after the party], Ms. Heard (or possibly one of her friends) defecated in our shared bed. On 12 May 2016, Ms. Heard confessed to our estate manager, Kevin Murphy, that leaving the feces in the bed had been ‘just a harmless prank,’ thereby effectively acknowledging that she had been responsible, whereas she had previously sought to blame our dogs.”

Depp’s housekeeper Hilda Vargas said in a deposition that she and another cleaning woman had pulled back the top sheet of the bed “and saw a large pile of feces. I was horrified and disgusted.”

She said it was “clear to me that this was human feces. I knew that the feces could not have come from either of Mr. Depp’s and Ms. Heard’s two small dogs.” She took photos of the feces. She testified that Heard later told her the pictures she had taken of the feces “had destroyed her marriage.” Heard said there were “no feces in the bed,” according to the Vargas deposition.

The Netflix Documentary Presents a Text That Indicates the Dog, Boo, ‘Has a Major Problem’

Things I googled today- Amber Heard poop. pic.twitter.com/sSOtWbJrer — Mary Louke (@Mary_Louke) April 21, 2022

However, the Netflix documentary series casts some doubt on Depp’s version that the dog could not have had such an accident.

It presents a text from Depp to a friend that read, “Will you squat in front of the door of the master bedroom and leave a giant coil of dookie so that Amber steps in it and think that it’s one of the dogs, primarily Boo has a major problem. It’ll be funny.”

That doesn’t settle the matter of who left the poop in the bed, of course, but it questions Depp’s later version that the dog could not have done so.

According to Cinema Blend, which reported that photos had emerged of the incident, Depp testified that the excrement incident was the last straw in his relationship with Heard, and he started calling her “Amber Turd” after that point.

Depp ultimately won a major judgment in the case, although Heard prevailed in a smaller counter-claim. She wrote on Instagram that the former couple had later settled.

Today Depp is living a quiet life in Somerset, England, and Heard has decamped to Spain with her daughter.

READ NEXT: Georgia Mom of 3 & Beauty Queen Accused of Plot to Murder Insurance Executive Husband