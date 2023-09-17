Andreas Probst Video: Retired Police Chief Killed on Bike

Andreas Probst was a retired police chief who was killed when a vehicle struck his bike in Las Vegas, Nevada, a scene captured in disturbing video.

Video recorded by the driver’s passenger has emerged of the incident. According to the New York Post, it shows the teenage driver intentionally striking Probst on North Tenaya Way, near West Centennial Parkway.

The video is extremely graphic, so Heavy is not embedding it in this story, however it has had millions of views on X, where some are accusing the media of downplaying the story because Probst was white. More video appears to capture the same teens, with one using a racial slur. A slightly longer video run by TMZ shows Probst on the ground after he was struck.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Graphic Video Captures Laughing & a Teenager Saying, ‘Yeah, Hit His A**’

The very disturbing video shows the two people in the car as one is recording video. They come up behind a man who was riding his bicycle along the side of the road, later identified as Probst.

“Yeah, hit his a**,” one of the suspects says as another suspect laughs.

The car then appears to swerve into and run into Probst from behind as bodily fluid from the impact strikes the windshield.

On LinkedIn, Probst described himself as, “Certified Security professional offering diverse accomplishments and experience in Corporate Security across various industries and across multiple facilities throughout the Americas. A technically savvy and financially astute leader with a reputation for transcending business needs, building stronger teams and optimizing capabilities.”

The Review Journal reported that Probst was on a typical morning bike ride. His daughter “got an alert from her dad’s Apple Watch indicating that the 64-year-old man had fallen,” the newspaper reported, and went to the scene with Probst’s wife. When they got there, he had already been taken to the hospital, where he died, according to the Review Journal.

“Being around him, it was like being next to a ray of sunshine,” daughter Taylor Probst said to the newspaper. “He was always laughing, always smiling, offering you support, life advice, career advice.”

Probst’s wife wrote a statement on LinkedIn after his death:

With the heaviest of hearts, I have to announce that my husband – Andy Probst – was killed the morning of Monday August 14th in a hit and run while riding his bicycle. I will attach an article that explains more in detail, because instead of talking about his death, i’d rather talk about his life. Andy was a great father, loving husband and brother. He dedicated 35+ years to law enforcement and worked his ass off to improve his community. After retiring, he decided to expand his skill set and explore corporate opportunities which lead him to become the Director of Global security at a fortune 500. However, his love for work did not supersede his love for his family and friends. He is survived by not only myself, by his two children, Michael and Taylor. The silver-lining of this horrifying situation is seeing how far Andy’s reach was and hearing how he had impacted so many peoples lives. Right now, the silence is the worst part. If you have a story or memory with Andy, please share in the comments so we can fill the silence with laughter and remember the good times.

His LinkedIn page said that Probst was director of global security for a company called IAC; worked in global security for Herbalife and FedEx Trade Networks; taught criminal justice for the University of Phoenix; and served as police chief for the City of Bell, California, for 24 years.

Police Are Upgrading Charges to Murder Against a Teenage Suspect After Discovering the Video on Social Media

#AndreasProbst, 64, was fatally struck on August 14 while cycling in northwest #LasVegas Video footage has surfaced this week of the horrific attack in what is all to common. When will people stop hurting others for the sake of entertainment? #TrueCrime #justice pic.twitter.com/i6Sz3daSKa — True crime – Seeking justice (@downtothewoods) September 17, 2023

According to the Las Vegas Review Journal, Probst, 64, a retired Bell, California, police chief, was struck and killed on August 14, 2023.

He was riding on a mountain bike in the bike lane when he was struck by a 2016 Hyundai Elantra, the Review Journal reported.

According to the newspaper, police arrested the 17-year-old Hyundai driver, whose name has not been released, “on suspicion of hit-and-run,” but they are updating the charges to “open murder” after discovering the video on social media and determining the crash “was intentional.”

The initial press release from Las Vegas police says that, on August 14, 2023, at approximately 6:04 a.m., “a vehicle versus bicyclist hit-and-run collision occurred on North Tenaya Way, north of Centennial Parkway. Evidence at the scene and witness statements indicated that a bicyclist was riding northbound on Tenaya in the marked bike lane north of Centennial Parkway. A Hyundai was traveling northbound on Tenaya, north of Centennial Parkway, at a presumed high rate of speed, fleeing a separate hit-and-run collision.”

A collision “occurred when the front of the Hyundai collided with the rear of the bicyclist. The bicyclist was projected forward and onto the roadway. The driver of the Hyundai failed to remain at the collision scene and fled the area,” the release says.

“The bicyclist was transported to UMC Trauma by medical personnel with life-threatening injuries. Despite all life-saving measures, the bicyclist succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at UMC Trauma by medical staff,” the release says.

“The Hyundai and its driver were later located. It was determined the Hyundai used in the collision was reported stolen. The driver was associated with several other vehicle thefts throughout the morning,” the release says. “The driver was arrested and booked for all applicable charges.”

The release added that the “bicyclist’s death marked the 87th traffic-related fatality in the LVMPD’s jurisdiction for 2023.”

