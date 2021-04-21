Andrew Brown: Man Shot by Deputy in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, Identified

Andrew Brown was identified by family members as the man who was shot and killed by a sheriff’s deputy on Wednesday morning in Elizabeth City, North Carolina.

According to WAVY, a sheriff’s deputy fatally shot the man in Elizabeth City, the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. Heavy has reached out to the sheriff’s department for additional information.

A relative, Jadine Hampton, told Heavy in an interview that Brown “had a beautiful smile, infectious laugh.” She said he was “a great story teller like a comedian. A wonderful father, who pushed his kids to be honor roll students even though he never finished school.”

The shooting occurred around 8:30 a.m. on April 21, 2021, WAVY reported. The name of the deputy has not been released. Authorities also haven’t released Brown’s name, but family members confirmed it to WAVY and on social media. Authorities gave out almost no information about the shooting that took the life of Brown the morning after the Derek Chauvin verdict refocused attention on police-community tensions.

“First George Floyd now Andrew Brown and others this is my hometown where I’m from Elizabeth City North Carolina black lives matter us black people need to stick together the police is killing us,” a man wrote on Facebook, joining a chorus of upset people who took to social media.

1. Local Media Reported That Brown Was Shot in His Car During a Search Warrant Execution

Things are very tense here in Elizabeth City. Lots of emotions. Deputies were serving a search warrant. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/JITfoWYuT7 — Jason Marks (@jasonmarkswavy) April 21, 2021

According to journalist Jason Marks of WAVY, “We’re told the man was shot in his car.”

WAVY further reported that Brown was shot as he “got into his car and started to drive away, witnesses say.” Neighbors heard “anywhere from 6 to 8 shots,” the television station reported.

The sheriff’s department said the shooting occurred during a search warrant execution in the 400 block of Perry Street, WAVY reported.

Very tense in Elizabeth City where a deputy shot and killed a man this morning during a search warrant. Family says man is Andrew Brown https://t.co/IsuXekO8xk pic.twitter.com/jmP4FksL95 — Brendan Ponton (@brendanponton) April 21, 2021

Further details were not released. WSPA-TV reported that, according to Marks, “police have formed a line blocking the area where Brown was killed. His body was placed under a blue tent, and it was still there as of 12:30 p.m., hours after the shooting.”

2. A Relative Remembered Brown as a ‘Wonderful Father’ & a ‘Great Storyteller’

Hampton wrote on Facebook, “My cousin is gone. Body still there and this happened hours ago.” She added, “💔😭. The last time I saw my cousin in October, we talked more than we ever have. Lots of laughs. Now I know why. R.I.P. Jr.”

“He was my first cousin,” she told Heavy in an interview. “He was 10 years younger, and we didn’t grow up together very close but always saw each other at my grandparents’ house on Christmas every year as kids. Most recently in October, we celebrated my grandmother’s birthday and he was there. We exchanged numbers with hopes of him visiting me in Atlanta once the pandemic lifted. He had a beautiful smile, infectious laugh. A great storyteller like a comedian. A wonderful father, who pushed his kids to be honor roll students even though he never finished school. He loved his family and would do anything to help. A huge heart. Never known to be violent or carry a gun that I’m aware. He will be missed and my family is heartbroken over this.”

On the shooting, she said, “I don’t have any details, except he was being served and ran to his car, and police opened fire.”

3. People on Social Media Claimed Brown Was Unarmed but Authorities Have Not Confirmed Nor Denied This Information

We’re told the man was shot in his car. ⁦⁦@WAVY_News⁩ pic.twitter.com/CmeNiYVKFh — Jason Marks (@jasonmarkswavy) April 21, 2021

On social media, people claimed the man was unarmed. “Police was serving a warrant, shot and killed an unarmed man and he had been laying on the ground for 2 hours,” claimed one person on Facebook.

Authorities have not confirmed nor denied the claim that Brown was unarmed.

According to WSPA, Brown was the father to 10 children. He was 40 years old. The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is leading the probe into what happened.

4. People Streamed Live Video From the Scene

Kel Whittle streamed live video from the scene, showing the law enforcement presence and tensions growing.

A local leader called for immediate release of body cam video – if it exists. Authorities have not said. “If the body cameras were on that information needs to be disseminated as quickly as possible in order to make sure justice is served,” said Keith Rivers, the president of the Pasquotank NAACP, to WSPA.

He added: “The sheriff has not spoken to anyone out here … this is not the Elizabeth City Police Department, this is the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Department. The sheriff needs to address these people. The sheriff needs to talk to community leaders to let us know what is going on so that we can be a part of this process.”

5. The Shooting Came the Day After the Derek Chauvin Verdict

The North Carolina police shooting came the day after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of murder in the death of George Floyd.

It also came the morning after Columbus police shot and killed a 16-year-old girl. Police released video from a body-worn camera showing that Ma’Khia Bryant had attacked two other females, police say with a knife, when the officer opened fire.

