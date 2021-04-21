Ma’Khia Bryant Shooting: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Ma’Khia Bryant is a 16-year-old girl who was shot and killed by a Columbus, Ohio, police officer shortly before the Derek Chauvin verdict was announced.

Bryant’s name was confirmed by her family to ABC6 and other local news stations. The circumstances of the shooting are still under investigation. The shooting happened on April 20, 2021, sometime between 3:45 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Some sites gave her name as Makiah Bryant, Makiyah Bryant or Makhia Bryant, but her mother confirmed to 10TV reporter Lacey Crisp that the correct spelling is Ma’Khia Bryant. Other reports gave her age as 15, but her mother told local journalists she is 16.

A woman who said she was Bryant’s aunt expressed great anger at the scene, saying her niece was a loving person who didn’t deserve to die “like a dog in the street.” Disturbing videos emerged from the scene, some of which you can watch below, but be aware they are graphic. Protests broke out in the city over the girl’s death.

People shared TikTok videos of Bryant with the hashtag #SayHerName. Police have yet to give a detailed accounting of what happened.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Police Responded to a Call of an Attempted Stabbing; Ma’Khia’s Mother Says She Was an Honor Roll Student

According to ABC6, the call came in around 3:45 p.m. April 20, 2021, for an attempted stabbing in the 3000 block of Legion Lane in Columbus. 10TV wrote that police responded for a disturbance.

“The caller reported a female was trying to stab them, then the caller hung up,” The Columbus Dispatch reported.

The girl’s aunt, Hazel Bryant, told The Dispatch that Bryant lived in a foster home and “got into an altercation with someone else at the home.” She said Ma’Khia had a knife but alleged she dropped it before being shot multiple times by a Columbus police officer. Police have not confirmed nor denied those details.

Crisp wrote, “Paula Bryant tells me her 16 year-old daughter Ma’Khia Bryant was an honor roll student and a sweet child. Ma’Khia was shot and killed by a Columbus Division of Police officer on Legion Lane at 4:30p today.”

“This is the racist a** b**** that shot this poor f****** girl,” a woman said in a live stream video on Facebook. She said the officer said the girl “tried to stab him.”

“That’s someone’s f****** daughter b****,” the woman said in a graphic live stream. You can watch it here and below, but be aware it’s disturbing.

A woman’s sobbing is heard in the video. It’s not clear whether the officer pictured in the above video is the same officer who shot Bryant, however.

Here’s more video from the scene. Again, it contains graphic language.

Tay Jones who posted the videos to her Facebook page, claimed in one post, “They shot a 15 year old black girl 4 times in the chest f*** 12!!!” She claimed Facebook removed a post in which she wrote, “this is the f****** that shot her her 4 times in the chest for having a knife because somebody tried to jump her didn’t tell her to put it down didn’t ask questions or nothing & SHE the one called them for help. Smh F*** 12!!!!”

2. Bryant’s Family Says She Called Police for Help & ‘Promoted Peace’

According to 10TV, Bryant’s family says the teen “called the police for help because girls were fighting outside her house.”

Police have not yet provided a detailed accounting of what they believe occurred. The officer’s name has not been released and the situation is still under investigation.

“Ma’Khia had a motherly nature about her. She promoted peace,” said the 16 year-old girl’s mother, Paula. pic.twitter.com/vhBauZn3Kc — Lacey Crisp (@LaceyCrisp) April 21, 2021

Ma’khia showed a joy for life in her many TikTok videos. Here’s one:

Ma’Khia’s mother told Crisp: “Ma’Khia had a motherly nature about her. She promoted peace.”

3. The Mayor Says There Is Bodycam Video

This afternoon a young woman tragically lost her life. We do not know all of the details. There is body-worn camera footage of the incident. We are working to review it as soon as possible. BCI is on the scene conducting an independent investigation . . . — Mayor Andrew Ginther (@MayorGinther) April 20, 2021

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther confirmed the girl had died. “This afternoon a young woman tragically lost her life. We do not know all of the details. There is body-worn camera footage of the incident. We are working to review it as soon as possible. BCI is on the scene conducting an independent investigation,” he wrote on Twitter, “as they do with all CPD-involved shootings. We will share information that we can as soon as it becomes available. I’m asking for residents to remain calm and allow BCI to gather the facts.”

Just over an hour before, the mayor was weighing in on the Chauvin verdict after a jury found him guilty, including of the most serious charge of second-degree unintentional murder, in the death of George Floyd.

“This verdict is the best outcome following the tragic and unnecessary loss of life. It brings some measure of justice for those who knew and loved George Floyd, but it will not restore his life,” wrote Ginther. “Nor will it erase the centuries of racial injustice that continues to plague our nation. As Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. said, ‘The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice.’ Today the system worked.”

4. People Expressed Great Upset at the Scene

More people asking police “were they wearing body cameras?” This as police are investigating an officer involved shooting on Legion Lane. One person died around 5:20 pm pic.twitter.com/ri7lNGfHup — Alexis Moberger (@alexiswsyx6) April 20, 2021

Videos showed people expressing great anger at police at the scene. One man demanded to know whether there was bodycam video.

“We’re sick of being peaceful,” a man told police. “No more being peaceful.”

People used expletives at police at the scene.

Crisp wrote on Twitter, “There will be a 10:30p briefing by @ColumbusPolice on the fatal shooting today. Police will be showing body-camera video.”

5. Bryant’s Aunt Called Her a ‘Good Kid’ Who ‘Didn’t Deserve to Die Like a Dog in the Street’

WARNING: Video contains strong language. A woman near Legion Lane in South Columbus says her niece was killed earlier tonight after an officer involved shooting. Police still haven’t confirmed the victim. https://t.co/kBtSPxc6Xh pic.twitter.com/eTpmyWsoZK — WSYX ABC 6 (@wsyx6) April 20, 2021

A woman who said she was Bryant’s aunt described her as a good person and expressed great anger at her death. Be forewarned the video contains expletives.

“You ain’t going to have my niece go out like that. Either you report the truth or you don’t report nothing,” she told reporters at the scene.

“She was a good kid. She was loving. Yeah she had issues, but that’s okay. All of us go through s***. She was 15 motherf****** years old. She didn’t deserve to die like a dog in the street.”

