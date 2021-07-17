Andrew Suh Today: Where Is Robert O’Dubaine’s Accused Killer Now?

Robert O’Dubaine was shot twice and killed while entering the garage of his home in Chicago on September 25, 1993. Authorities questioned O’Dubaine’s live-in girlfriend, Catherine Suh, and she eventually admitted that she’d planned for him to be killed. After she was arrested, her 19-year-old brother Andrew Suh confessed to being the gunman involved.

Andrew Suh’s sister became his legal guardian following their mother’s murder, when he was just 13 years old and she was 18. O’Dubaine, who was 25 at the time, had started dating Catherine Suh a few months before and moved in with her after the family tragedy. Andrew Suh later said that O’Dubaine became like a brother to him, but when he was a sophomore in college, he said his sister began asking him to kill O’Dubaine, the Chicago Tribune reported.

According to court documents, Suh said his sister claimed that O’Dubaine was physically abusing her and spending her money, and she also told him O’Dubaine was responsible for their mother’s murder years before, the Tribune wrote.

Andrew said he hid in the garage for hours until Catherine Suh lured her boyfriend there, court documents show. Andrew Suh was arrested and charged with murder and armed robbery, vehicular hijacking, and burglary for taking O’Dubaine’s car and wallet from the scene. Where is Andrew Suh today?

Suh Was Sentenced to 80 Years in Prison & Has Since Petitioned for Clemency

Suh was sentenced to 100 years in prison, avoiding the death penalty, and his sentence was later reduced to 80 years following an appeal, the Chicago Tribune reported. Suh is now 47 years old and is currently incarcerated at the Dixon Correctional Center, where public records show he will be eligible for parole in 2031 when he will be 57 years old.

The latest update in Suh’s case came in January 2021 when his clemency petition submitted the summer prior was denied, according to an update from his advocacy team. It stated, “Our firm belief is that Andrew was over-sentenced. As such, we continue to explore avenues for sentence reduction and/or clemency. Skillful legal minds are working on next steps.”

In terms of his life in prison, Suh has been working for the Illinois Correctional Industries in a managerial position, which his team said, “are granted to inmates who have an exemplary prison record.” He also assists inmates in wheelchairs and volunteers in the hospital’s hospice wing several days a week, the Chicago Tribune reported. The advocacy team’s update indicated that Suh contracted COVID-19 a few months ago and while he was asymptomatic, his cellmate died from the virus.

Suh also worked on his studies from prison, taking various college courses and learning Spanish and German in addition to his fluent English and Korean. He told the Tribune, “For me, the adult hospice volunteering allows me to say, ‘Well, you know what, at least I can try to make a difference now.'” A 2007 article in the Chicago Reader indicated that Suh married his “grade-school sweetheart,” although not much is publicly available about the couple.

Suh Said He Hasn’t Been in Contact With His Sister & Agreed That She Manipulated Him

Suh has a complicated relationship with his sister, who became his legal guardian when he was 13 years old following the death of their father when he was 10 and their mother’s brutal murder three years afterward. According to the Chicago Tribune, he hasn’t spoken to his sister in two decades and said he believes she manipulated and controlled him when he was a traumatized teenager.

After Catherine Suh was herself arrested, Andrew Suh said he reached out to his sister and the note he received in reply said simply, “I don’t know who you are. I do not have a brother. Don’t ever contact me again,” the Tribune wrote.

In a petition on Change.org to support his clemency bid, Suh wrote, “I’m an inmate in the Illinois Department of Corrections. In 1995, I was convicted of murder and sentenced to 100 years in prison. I’ve spent the last 27 years locked away in a 5’X9′ metal cage, a far cry from college where I was an honor student on scholarship.” In the petition, Suh wrote, “At 13, I was an emotionally damaged orphan who would ultimately be betrayed by my sister who was my legal guardian.”

READ NEXT: Social Media Influencer Set on Fire & Killed by Ex-Husband, Family Says