Angela Dawn Flores: Hillside Mom Accused of Murdering 3 Kids

Angela Dawn Flores is a Los Angeles, California, area mother who is accused of murdering her three children on Mother’s Day with the “assistance” of a 16-year-old boy.

“The children’s mother, 38-year-old Angela Flores, and a 16-year-old subject were detained for further investigation. During the subsequent investigation, Flores admitted to killing her children with the assistance of the 16-year-old subject,” a news release from the Los Angeles Police Department alleged. The New York Post reported that the teenager is also Flores’s son.

The cause of death and motive are not yet clear. The kids were a 12-year-old girl and two 8-year-old boys, according to KTLA. CBS News identified the children as Natalie Flores, 12, Kevin Yanez, 10, and Nathan Yanez, 8.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Three Children Ages 8 to 12 Were Found Dead

On May 8, 2022, around 7:40 a.m., Los Angeles Police Department, Topanga Division patrol officers “received a radio call to respond to a 911 call reporting an Assault with a Deadly Weapon suspect at a residence in the 22500 block of Victory Blvd.,” the Los Angeles Police Department wrote in a news release.

“Officers arrived at the location and found three juveniles unresponsive inside the location, ages ranging from 8 to 12 years old. Los Angeles City Fire Department paramedics were called to the scene and determined all three children were deceased.”

Flores “was arrested for three counts of 187(a) PC, Murder, and booked at Van Nuys Jail. Flores is being held on $6,000,000 bail. The 16-year-old subject was arrested for one count of 187(a) PC, Murder, and is being held without bail at Sylmar Juvenile Hall,” the release says.

“This case will be presented to the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office for filing consideration,” police wrote. “Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Abused Child Section, Juvenile Division, at (213) 486-0500, from 6:00 am to 4:00 pm. During non-business hours or weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247).”

2. A Neighbor Heard a Woman Holding a Candle & Bible Screaming

A neighbor told KTLA-TV she “heard a woman screaming Saturday night while holding a candle and a Bible.”

“I figured she was just in the wrong place … mentally not OK, but it ends up being she lived two houses down from us,” neighbor Pricila Canales said to the television station.

Another neighbor told the television station, “Just saw them out here you know. They have the nicest house on the block. They looked like really nice people. No reason to suspect anything.”

CBS News reported that the mother was “heard screaming, yelling, praying and lighting candles at other homes on the street.”

The Toronto Sun reported that she also said, “My family is abusing me.”

3. Flores Described Herself as a ‘Curvy/Plus Model’ & Digital Creator

On Facebook, Flores describes herself as “Member of Los Angeles Photographers since October 28, 2021” and a “Digital creator.”

In December 2021, she described herself as, “Curvy/Plus model new to LA looking to collaborate. 5’8″ size 12/14.”

People angry about the deaths have now filled up her comment thread.

4. Flores Is a Mother of Seven

According to The New York Post, Flores is a mother to seven children.

CBS News reported that the three children were dead for some time. CBS News reported that the two boys attended Ivy Charter.

Three of Flores’s seven children live with their father in another state, according to Fox News.

5. The DA Calls the Deaths of the Children ‘Truly Horrific & Tragic’

EXCLUSIVE: Angela Dawn Flores is behind bars this morning for the deaths of her three children, ages 8 to 12. Flores’ teenage son has also been taken into custody in connection with the murders of his two brothers and sister. @foxla pic.twitter.com/BZHtFfMmUe — Gigi Graciette (@GigiGraciette) May 9, 2022

“The deaths of these three children are truly horrific and tragic. As a parent and a grandparent, I send my heartfelt condolences to the people who love them,” District Attorney George Gascon said in a statement released through his office to Fox News. “We will continue to work with Los Angeles Police detectives and my prosecutors will make a filing decision once they have reviewed all of the evidence.”

READ NEXT: Learn About Naomi Judd’s Husband, Larry Strickland.