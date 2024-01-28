Pennsylvania Woman Mutilated Animals During YouTube Cooking Shows, Police Say

Anigar Monsee is a Pennsylvania woman who is accused of mutilating and torturing animals during cooking shows on her now-deleted YouTube channel.

According to the Delco Times, the Upper Darby police accused Monsee, 28, of “three counts of cruelty to animals” after receiving a report from PETA.

The Delco Times described her as a “so-called content creator.”

“It’s just barbaric. It’s inhumane that someone could do that,” Upper Darby Police Superintendent Timothy Bernhardt told Delco Times. “She’s going to answer to all four of the incidents. Detectives looked into it and charged her. Hopefully it will send a message that this is cruelty.”

The Anigar Monsee Videos Showed the Deaths of Rabbits, Frogs, Chickens & Pigeons, Police Say

Videos of the torture were posted to YouTube, The Delco Times reported, saying that the account was called “Motherndaughter” and showed “a scantily-clad woman torturing rabbits, chickens, frogs and pigeons by slowly disemboweling and otherwise mutilating the animals while still alive, and/or by severing the struggling and screaming animals’ necks with a dull knife.”

One video, which is still available on X, shows her dropping a frog into a pot before eating it. She is seen holding the ears of a rabbit with a knife in a screenshot from another YouTube video. Another screenshot from a YouTube video shows her grabbing a duck.

According to the Delco Times, in one video, she sings the song “happy death day.” A video named “Cooking” shows her killing a pigeon and making “sexualized comments,” Delco Times reported, adding that some of the videos were livestreams that she “encouraged viewers to like.”

Viewers were told by a moderator that if people sent Monsee money “to buy the animal she will cook your request,” Delco Times reported. In one case, she used a “dull knife” to saw the head off a pigeon, according to Delco Times.

ABC7 Chicago reported that police recovered four videos.

“During the video, she is soliciting more likes and more viewers. And once she gets to the point where she is satisfied with the number of viewers, she then proceeds — over the course of 10 minutes — to harm and ultimately kill that chicken,” Bernhardt said, according to ABC7.

Delco Times reported that her YouTube channel had more than 20,000 subscribers.

Anigar Monsee Lists Herself as a Blogger From Liberia on Her Facebook Page

Monsee listed herself as a “blogger” originally from Liberia on her Facebook page.

She links to the “motherndaughter” YouTube page on Facebook but the page has been deleted.

She frequently posted pictures of her young daughter on Facebook, writing, “God thank u for giving me the strengths , to take care of this beautiful 😍 baby girl every single day n to b a great mother , thought 💭 I couldn’t do it but with ur strength n love I did it , I’m doing it 💯🙏🏾I’m so much grateful 🥹”

Other posts show her in lace garments and posing for glamour or fashion shots.

Her TikTok page is still active. She has more than 238,000 followers on that page, but her videos there do not appear to feature animals.

“To abuse a defenseless animal. We all eat chicken, cows, whatever, but we do it humanely. To do that just to gain followers or whatever? She should be in jail,” said William Powe of Chester, according to ABC 7.

