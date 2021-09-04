Anne Reed Allen Today: Where Is Scott Horn’s Estranged Wife Now?

Former FBI investigator Scott Horn was 62 years old when he was found shot and beaten to death in the yard of his own home in Laurel, Maryland, on March 16, 2017. Horn’s children became concerned about their father on that day when he failed to call his daughter in the morning as he usually did and neighbors told her they hadn’t seen him that day, according to Distractify.

Horn’s children called the police to report him missing and request a wellness check, the Washington Post reported, but the search ended at around 9 p.m. that evening when Horn’s son found his father’s body under a tarp and a pile of firewood in the yard of his home. He had been shot and severely beaten. Several months later, Laurel Police arrested Horn’s estranged wife Anne Reed Allen and charged her with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and the use of a handgun in a crime of violence.

Where is Anne Reed Allen today?

She Was Acquitted By a Jury But 2 Months Later She Was Back in Court on Witness Tampering Charges





On November 20, 2018, after a three-week trial, Allen was acquitted of her husband’s murder. However, the same day she was acquitted, police charged the Laurel woman with two felony counts of attempting to influence state witnesses and one count of obstruction of justice, the Baltimore Sun reported.

According to authorities, Allen attempted to prevent her adult children from testifying for the state in the murder trial. Before her trial began, authorities said Allen reached out to someone by phone on September 7, 2018, and asked that person to pass along messages to her children. Police said Allen told her “the kids have to be persuaded” and “it’s important for them not to participate and tell them that they don’t want to participate,” the Sun reported.

Allen also asked the person to tell her children they could “drop the case,” the outlet wrote, based on court documents about the charges. It seems that there have been no developments in that case, public records show. Allen, now 66, appears to be spending her time in Laurel, Maryland, and Florida.

Another Individual, Jason Byrd, Was Also Charged in Connection With Horn’s Murder But Was Later Released

Jason Byrd was also arrested in connection with Horn’s death just after Allen’s arrest in the summer of 2017. Authorities charged the Westminster man with first- and second-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and the use of a handgun in an act of violence, the Baltimore Sun reported.

Allen’s attorney said the two had a platonic relationship and were “work friends,” the outlet reported, but authorities said Byrd was in a romantic relationship with Allen, the Washington Post reported. Police said Byrd received a text from Allen thanking him for being her “muscleman” on the day that Horn’s body was found at home, the outlet reported.

According to the Baltimore Sun, the charges against Byrd were eventually dropped because of a lack of evidence. Horn’s murder case remained open but no further arrests have been made, the outlet wrote.

