Anthony_Shots: Instagram Page Probed in Indiana’s Delphi Murders

Detectives investigating the Delphi murders of Abigail Williams and Liberty German are seeking information on an online profile named anthony_shots.

In a Facebook post and YouTube video posted on December 6, 2021, the Indiana State Police – Lafayette District released information about the profile. They are seeking information from anyone who had contact with anthony_shots; an Instagram account is still active in that name.

Police say the page was an elaborate catfish that used a fake profile with a model’s picture to contact juvenile females “to solicit nude images.”

It’s the latest clue in the long stalled investigation into the slayings of the two girls, who had gone for a walk on an old railroad bridge along Monon High Bridge trail near Delphi, Indiana, on February 13, 2017, when they were murdered. Authorities previously released a short video and audio of a man they encountered on the trail, but the killer has never been identified.

“Investigators would like any individual that communicated with, met, or attempted to meet the anthony_shots profile to contact law enforcement by utilizing the tip email/phone number: abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com or 765-822-3535. Please provide as much information as you possibly can,” police wrote on Facebook.

“For example, when you communicated with anthony_shots, how you communicated with the profile, what social media applications the account used, and if anthony_shots attempted to meet you or obtain your address. If you have saved images or conversations with the anthony_shots profile, please attach them to your email.”

Detectives Say the Model Whose Pictures Were Used by the Anthony_Shots Profile Isn’t Tied to the Murders

Police released profile pictures from the anthony_shots account, but they say that the model used in them is not tied to the murders.

“While investigating the murders of Abigail Williams and Liberty German, detectives with the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and the Indiana State Police have uncovered an online profile named anthony_shots,” they wrote.

“This profile was being used from 2016 to 2017 on social media applications, including but not limited to, Snapchat and Instagram. The fictitious anthony_shots profile used images of a known male model and portrayed himself as being extremely wealthy and owning numerous sports cars. The creator of the fictitious profile used this information while communicating with juvenile females to solicit nude images, obtain their addresses, and attempt to meet them. Pictured below, you’ll see images of the known male model and images the fictitious anthony_shots profile sent to underage females.”

Continued police, “We have already identified the male in these images that were used by the anthony_shots profile. The male that is in the photos is not a person of interest in the investigation. Detectives are seeking information about the person who created the anthony_shots profile.”

Libby’s sister, Kelsi German, has shared the new information.

“⚠️ NEW INFO,” Kelsi German wrote on Twitter. She shared the police YouTube video.

⚠️ NEW INFO Indiana State Police Delphi News https://t.co/8wWzFkqats via @YouTube — Kelsi German (@libertyg_sister) December 7, 2021

Kelsi German has been very active in the murder investigation into her sister’s death. According to People Magazine, she switched her college major to psychology and criminal justice after the slayings.

“I had this switch that went off in my head and I found my passion with helping people in the true crime community, especially,” German told PEOPLE. “And then I found a career path that would get me to the spot I wanted to be in, where I could help these people for the rest of my life. And now, that’s what I’m planning on doing.”

In addition, a member of a true crime Facebook group devoted to solving the Delphi murders claimed that a member of the group in 2017 into 2018 used one of the model’s pictures from the anthony_shots page.

The Anthony_Shots Instagram Page Is Still Up & Claims the User Is ‘Alaska Born, Indiana Raised’

The Instagram page used by Anthony_Shots is still active, but the account is privatized.

The page says it has 11 posts, 77 followers and was following 343.

“new account, follow me😋Alaska born, Indiana raised. Travel living. LA NY business travel. ✈️,” it reads.

Authorities Previously Released Crime Scene Sketches & a Snapchat Video

Abby and Libby were murdered after going for a hike near an old bridge in February 2017. They were discovered near the Monon High Bridge Trail, Fox59 reported, which is part of the Delphi Historic Trails. Authorities have released two crime scene sketches of a possible suspect, one in which he looks far younger than the other. They also released Snapchat video from Libby’s phone of a man walking on a bridge toward the girls before they were killed. Libby also captured audio of his voice saying, “Down the hill,” according to WRTV. How exactly they died has not been released by authorities. In the intervening years, people have been investigated as suspects with nothing coming of it.

