Kegan Anthony Kline: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Kegan Kline is an Indiana musician and Nevada casino table dealer who was behind the catfish social media account anthony_shots, according to a search warrant filed in Indiana.

WISH-TV posted the search warrant in a story that identified Kline as the man authorities say was behind the account. His full name is Kegan Anthony Kline, and he has ties to the marijuana and music businesses.

Online records show Kegan Kline is 27 years old and has lived in Peru, Indiana.

That news comes after detectives investigating the Delphi murders of Abigail Williams and Liberty German, who were slain in Indiana, asked the public for information on the online profile named anthony_shots.

In a Facebook post and YouTube video posted on December 6, 2021, the Indiana State Police – Lafayette District released information about the profile. They are seeking information from anyone who had contact with anthony_shots; an Instagram account is still active in that name. They did not name the man behind the account.

Police say the page was an elaborate catfish that used a fake profile with a model’s picture to contact juvenile females “to solicit nude images.”

To be clear, police have not accused Kegan Kline of involvement in the Delphi murders. The two girls, who had gone for a walk on an old railroad bridge along Monon High Bridge trail near Delphi, Indiana, on February 13, 2017, when they were murdered. Authorities previously released a short video and audio of a man they encountered on the trail, but the killer has never been identified.

1. Authorities Investigating the Delphi Murders Are Seeking Information From Any Person Who Communicated With the Anthony_Shots Profile

In a Facebook post on December 6, 2021, Indiana police investigating the long dormant Delphi murder case revealed they are investigating the anthony_shots profile. This sparked a round of fervent online discussion on the case because authorities have rarely sought information on the case recently.

“Investigators would like any individual that communicated with, met, or attempted to meet the anthony_shots profile to contact law enforcement by utilizing the tip email/phone number: abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com or 765-822-3535. Please provide as much information as you possibly can,” police wrote on Facebook.

“For example, when you communicated with anthony_shots, how you communicated with the profile, what social media applications the account used, and if anthony_shots attempted to meet you or obtain your address. If you have saved images or conversations with the anthony_shots profile, please attach them to your email.”

2. Kline Is Accused of Soliciting Sexual Pictures From Underage Girls & Is Facing Serious Felony Charges

Court records show Kline was charged with a series of felonies in a still pending case in Indiana in August 2020. There is a hearing in the case on December 16, 2021. As of November 18, 2021, he was listed as still being in custody in the court records.

The search warrant probable cause affidavit wasn’t filed until August 2020. It was filed by David R. Vido, of the Indiana State Police Department in Indiana’s Miami County for a residence in Peru, Indiana. Potential charges included child solicitation, possession of child pornography, child exploitation, obstruction of justice and synthetic identity deception.

According to the warrant, on February 25, 2017 – just 12 days after the Delphi murders – the Indiana State Police and FBI executed a search warrant in a case. The name of the case is redacted and the affidavit does not mention the Delphi murders, at least what is visible.

The information from the FBI involved an adult male accused of “soliciting female juveniles utilizing the social media platforms, Snapchat and Instagram” and using the name Anthony_shots. That man is named as Kegan Anthony Kline by authorities.

The search warrant was executed at the home of Kegan Anthony Kline and his father.

“During Kegan’s interview, he initially denied creating fake social media accounts and talking to underage girls. Later in the interview, he admitted to creating the anthony_sh0ts profile and speaking to underage girls,” the warrant says.

“Kegan told investigators he created the accounts approximately 6 months ago. Kegan stated he talks to girls he knows personally and girls he doesn’t know personally. Kegan stated he meets girls on Instagram. He said he knows the age ofthe girls he communicates With because he talks to them. Kegan stated if a girl told him she was 16 0r under he wouldn’t care and would still talk to them. Kegan told investigators he finds girls on Instagram and then tells them to talk to him on Snapchat. Kegan admitted t0 speaking to approximately 15 girls that were underage and advised he probably received pictures from every one of them. He advised he saved their pictures to his gallery.”

He was given a polygraph. Police spoke about this incident and a case that was blacked out and Kegan “again admitted to creating the fake Anthony_shots profiles and speaking to underage girls.” They ranged from 15 to 17 years old and he received “approximately 100 sexual pictures form underage girls,” it alleges.

The warrant affidavit says, “The user 0f this device communicated With female teens and shared media files depicting CSAM (Child Sex Abuse Material). Media artifacts were also found on this device. There were multiple CSAM and erotica media files which the user saved t0 the device or shared or received. There were CSAM files that depicted female children approximately 12 t0 17 years of age, posing nude and/or partially nude; and/or performing a sex act on themselves.”

3. Kline’s Facebook Page Says He Owns a Marijuana Delivery Company, Has Worked as a Las Vegas Casino Dealer & Was an Armed Security Guard

Kline’s visible Facebook posts end in 2020. His profile picture is an almost black photo showing him smoking a cigarette (see above). His other photos are mostly stock photos, graphics, or pictures of concerts. His page gives the following information about him:

Business Owner/Engineer at Area 52 Marijuana Delivery

Armed Security Guard at Lockheed Martin

Former Armed Security Guard at National Park Service

Former Table Games Dealer at Wynn Las Vegas

Former Bail Agent at Vegas Bail – Bail Bonds Las Vegas

Former Table Games Dealer at California Hotel & Casino

Studied at UNLV

Went to Lewis Cass Jr-Sr High School

Lives in Manitou Springs, Colorado

From Galveston, Indiana

In a relationship

The page says Kline moved to Spokane Washington in 2019. He shared anti Donald Trump and Matt Gaetz on Facebook. The Trump post, from someone else, read, “It’s been three years since we learned just how much Donald ‘Grab Them By The P*ssy’ Trump respects women.” But in 2018 he shared a Fox News post touting Trump on minority unemployment rates.

In November 2019, Kline wrote, “Okay, I finally get the meaning of fighting demons

Late at night, I ain’t sleeping, I’m up, thinking

I’ma ball all season, for last season

Back when I was on the bleachers, they left me needin.”

He wrote that same month, “Can’t leave the country, Cause I’m a felon homie!!! RIP Fredo Santana.”

He wrote, “I stopped smoking weed a year ago

Maybe I’m less cool now, I don’t know

But I got two more albums done

Instead of sittin’ there all stoned

Yeah, I stopped smoking weed a year ago.”

In 2018, Kline wrote, “It’s lil ugly hoe probably seen me in yo nightmares

Posted with the hardware

Fold an opp like a lawn chair.”

Some of his posts use terms derogatory toward women. His page indicates he was on tour throughout the country a lot in 2018, with much time spent in Las Vegas, Nevada, although he periodically returned to Indiana. The oldest visible posts are from 2018.

He posted on Twitter several times in the days after the Delphi murders but the links are dead.

People posting in a True Crime page devoted to the Delphi murders on Facebook say someone using an anthony_shots page photo posted in the group in the past.

4. Detectives Say the Model Whose Pictures Were Used by the Anthony_Shots Profile Isn’t Tied to the Murders – It Was a Catfish Account

Police released profile pictures from the anthony_shots account, but they say that the model used in them is not tied to the murders. The model is not Kegan Kline. Authorities allege he used the model’s pictures to catfish young girls.

“While investigating the murders of Abigail Williams and Liberty German, detectives with the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and the Indiana State Police have uncovered an online profile named anthony_shots,” they wrote.

“This profile was being used from 2016 to 2017 on social media applications, including but not limited to, Snapchat and Instagram. The fictitious anthony_shots profile used images of a known male model and portrayed himself as being extremely wealthy and owning numerous sports cars. The creator of the fictitious profile used this information while communicating with juvenile females to solicit nude images, obtain their addresses, and attempt to meet them. Pictured below, you’ll see images of the known male model and images the fictitious anthony_shots profile sent to underage females.”

Continued police, “We have already identified the male in these images that were used by the anthony_shots profile. The male that is in the photos is not a person of interest in the investigation. Detectives are seeking information about the person who created the anthony_shots profile.”





Libby’s sister, Kelsi German, has shared the new information.

“⚠️ NEW INFO,” Kelsi German wrote on Twitter. She shared the police YouTube video.

⚠️ NEW INFO Indiana State Police Delphi News https://t.co/8wWzFkqats via @YouTube — Kelsi German (@libertyg_sister) December 7, 2021

Kelsi German has been very active in the murder investigation into her sister’s death. According to People Magazine, she switched her college major to psychology and criminal justice after the slayings.

“I had this switch that went off in my head and I found my passion with helping people in the true crime community, especially,” German told PEOPLE. “And then I found a career path that would get me to the spot I wanted to be in, where I could help these people for the rest of my life. And now, that’s what I’m planning on doing.”

In addition, a member of a true crime Facebook group devoted to solving the Delphi murders claimed that a member of the group in 2017 into 2018 used one of the model’s pictures from the anthony_shots page.

The Instagram page used by Anthony_Shots is still active, but the account is privatized.

The page says it has 11 posts, 77 followers and was following 343.

“new account, follow me😋Alaska born, Indiana raised. Travel living. LA NY business travel. ✈️,” it reads.

5. Kline Described Himself as a Vocalist & Guitar Player in a Pop Punk Band

Kline has a Soundcloud account.

A Wiki page in his name says, “Kegan Anthony Kline(born May 27,1994) is the lead vocalist and guitar player of pop punk band Kegan Kline, and former live fill in lead singer of the band Palaye Royale, he is an inspiring Musician living in Las Vegas, and Indiana Currently writing his album ‘Vegas’ which is scheduled to drop Worldwide streaming March 13th 2020 under Gold Bar USA.”

It continues, “He is managed by Artery Foundation. He got an offer while playing poker in Las Vegas for a job with the Red Bull signed band Beartooth. He went on tour with them for 2 months and decided to join them for the vans warped tour 2015, he also worked on the vans warped tour 2017&2018. He then got a gig with Emarosa for a fall tour. He has worked with the following bands Silverstein, Taking back Sunday, the used, panic at the disco, saves the day, paramore, Hawthorne heights, senses fail, we the Kings, say anything, boys like girls, underoath, mayday parade, the starting line, and cute is what we aim for.”

It says, “Before his break he was a black jack dealer, professional poker player, and he CO- Owned a marijuana delivery service in Las Vegas. He currently has a marketing company called Kline&CO. He is set to go on tour Late 2020 to kick off his album realease, and has a tour scheduled with Dizzy Wright & Paris Shadows.”

Abby and Libby were murdered after going for a hike near an old bridge in February 2017. They were discovered near the Monon High Bridge Trail, Fox59 reported, which is part of the Delphi Historic Trails. Authorities have released two crime scene sketches of a possible suspect, one in which he looks far younger than the other. They also released Snapchat video from Libby’s phone of a man walking on a bridge toward the girls before they were killed. Libby also captured audio of his voice saying, “Down the hill,” according to WRTV. How exactly they died has not been released by authorities. In the intervening years, people have been investigated as suspects with nothing coming of it.

Here’s the audio clip police released of the suspect’s voice in the Abby and Libby case.





