Milwaukee Domino’s Pizza Delivery Man Fought Teen Robbers for His Life, Complaint Says

Armier McArthur, Keyshaun McNealy and Damain Patrick are accused in the shooting death of Antoine Gee., Jr., who was murdered while working as a Domino’s pizza delivery driver in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on January 10.

That’s according to a criminal complaint obtained by Heavy. It accuses each teenager, 17, of felony murder in connection with Gee’s death. The complaint says that the teenagers ordered the pizza because they wanted to steal it, but Gee fought back and was shot multiple times. Felony murder charges don’t require prosecutors to prove which teens pulled the trigger.

According to the criminal complaint, on January 10, two Milwaukee police officers responded to a shooting call in the 4400 block of North Sherman Boulevard in Milwaukee. They found Gee, 33, “lying motionless in the median. The male was wearing a Domino’s Pizza jacket. The male had blood coming from his nose and mouth and a blood stain near his shoulder,” the complaint says. He was deceased.

Patrice Toliver, Gee’s mother, wrote on a GoFundMe page, “To the media he’s just a pizza delivery man, but to his family he was the backbone. He was a truck driver, a landlord, a brother, a nephew, an investor. On January 10th I lost my oldest child, my only son. My son was gunned down while delivering pizza. While this has been a very stressful time, making funeral arrangements for my only son has been a lot. Please feel free to donate or share my link to help me lay my son to rest peacefully.”

Antoine Gee Was ‘Out on a Delivery’ for Domino’s Pizza When He Was Shot 3 Times, the Complaint Says

According to the complaint, officers discovered a paper receipt for a Domino’s pizza next to Gee. They went to the Domino’s Pizza restaurant in the 7110 block of West Capitol Drive and spoke with an assistant manager who explained that Gee was a Domino’s employee who was “out on a delivery,” which was intended for the 4400 block of North Sherman Boulevard.

An autopsy showed that Gee had three gunshot wounds.

Officers spoke with a woman who informed them she heard multiple gunshots while inside her house and look out her window to see “three younger black males running westbound between the homes at 4469 N. Sherman Blvd. and 4475 N. Sherman Blvd. She also saw a person laying in the median of the street. She stated that she then called the police for service,” the complaint says.

Police learned that a home on Sherman Boulevard had surveillance cameras that “captured the shooting,” it says.

In the first video, Gee’s vehicle is seen parked in front of the house and three subjects, all wearing black clothing, were seen standing in front of a home. A person leaves Gee’s vehicle and walks toward the three subjects, according to the complaint.

In the next video, Gee is seen on the front steps of a home and appears to “interact with two people and a third person remains several feet away,” the complaint says, adding that the victim “then begins to struggle with two of the people and the third person starts to run toward the west.” A gunshot is heard.

At that point, Gee is seen “struggling with one person while the other person appears to break off” and a second gunshot is heard, the complaint says.

The struggle continued. Then, a person “who had started to run to the west when the struggle began, rushes toward AG and the person AG is struggling with. At 22:10:45 and 22:10:46 two more gunshots are heard,” according to the complaint.

The struggle continues again and a fifth gunshot is heard, it says.

“The person who broke away from the struggle is carrying an item consistent with a pizza delivery bag. At 22:10:55, AG is still struggling with a person,” the complaint says. “The person seen carrying the apparent pizza bag then runs toward the struggle, and a sixth gunshot is then heard. At 22:11:04, three subjects run away, running to the north of the residence at 4469 N. Sherman Blvd. and running west. AG is laying motionless in the median.”

Police Say the 3 Men Ordered the Pizza Because They Wanted to ‘Snatch’ It

Police traced the origins of the call for the pizza to an email used by a man who was on supervision by the state Department of Corrections, the complaint says.

A man told police that two days before the homicide, he paid for a Lyft for “Keyshaun” to come to his house and, on the night of the homicide, Keyshaun “invited two other males” to come to the house, which was located near the homicide, the complaint says.

Two of the men had handguns, he said. They said they were going to order a pizza and “snatch it,” the complaint says.

The three then placed an order for a pizza and, a short time later, they “came running back into the house” and began to turn off the lights, the complaint says. One was carrying a pizza delivery bag, it says, adding that his father made the three leave.

He identified “Keyshaun” as McNealey and the second man as McArthur, the complaint says. He later told police the third person involved was known as “Little D,” and he was holding the pizza bag, according to the complaint.

Police identified “Little D” as Patrick. Another witness told police that she saw “three Black males fighting with a delivery driver” and recognized them as “Keyshaun, Lil D, and the third male who had come into DJ’s home with Keyshaun and Lil D,” the complaint says. She identified the three suspects, according to the complaint.

One of the Suspects Already Had Pending Drug Charges in Milwaukee Courts But Was Released on a Signature Bond

One of the suspects was already facing misdemeanor charges for cocaine possession and resisting an officer at the time of the murder. They were filed in Milwaukee County Circuit Court against McArthur on December 31, according to court records.

He was released on a $1,000 signature bond on January 2 by court official Susan Roth, court records show. He was supposed to be supervised by JusticePoint pre-trial supervision. On January 4, he had a violation because of a missed office contact, the records show. There is no indication in the court record that any action was taken. The case was assigned to Judge Jorge Fragoso.

The other two suspects do not have any other adult criminal cases, although they are all only 17.

