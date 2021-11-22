Antwain Fowler’s Last Video: Boy Shares Wisdom in Final Post

Antwain Fowler shared some words of wisdom in his last video – and some karate moves. The 6-year-old viral star died following a lifelong battle with a rare autoimmune disorder.

The disorder, autoimmune enteropathy, causes the immune system to attack the lining of the intestines, according to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, causing symptoms including poor growth and electrolyte and blood sugar imbalances.

On his social media accounts, he was known for his sense of humor and was known to “make light of his situation,” his mom, Christina, wrote on his GoFundMe page.

Fowler was best known for his food-centric videos.

“Where we about to eat at?” he asked in a video when he was leaving the hospital at age 4.

“You got cheese that I can eat?” he asked in another video.

Fowler Shared Karate Moves in His Final Video & Said ‘If Somebody Hits You, You Can Always Get Back Up’

Fowler shared some tips with his fans just days before his death, teaching karate moves in his last video. The video was posted on his GoFundMe page November 14, 2021.

Sitting in a pediatric wheelchair, he says he’s “doing alright” and shares karate moves and defensive maneuvers, complete with sound effects.

“So today, we’re gonna learn how to do karate. It’s gonna be very fun. First lesson is, put your arms like this,” he says, and crosses his hands in front of his body, “And then start karate-ing.”

He goes on to demonstrate some punches.

“If somebody hits you, you can always get back up. And then if somebody kicks you, dodge it or do a backflip. Now you know,” he says, and waves at his fans. “Bye guys!”

Fowler was fully aware of his Internet stardom, his mother wrote on Instagram. She wrote that he would tell people he was famous as soon as they met. He’d add a self-promotional plug, telling them to follow him on Instagram and YouTube, she wrote.

“You couldn’t tell him he wasn’t famous. That’s all he told people he came in contact with. The first thing, ‘You know I’m famous,’ and follow Instagram and YouTube,” the post said.

Fowler had nearly 250,000 followers on his YouTube channel, AntwainsWorld.

Fowler’s viral video was filmed when he was leaving the hospital, according to his GoFundMe page. At the time the video was filmed in September 2019, he was 4 years old.

“From the moment Antwain was released from the hospital he wanted to know one thing, ‘Where we bout to eat at,’ which is what the entire world finds themselves asking quite often,” the GoFundMe page says.

Fans of Fowler and donors wrote on his page that the little boy’s upbeat personality and sense of humor helped them through their own difficulties.

“Antwain was such a blessing. He was all of our little fighter!” one person wrote on his GoFundMe page. “I’m sorry he left so soon. Praying for your peace!”

“So sorry for your loss. Antwain brought us all joy especially in these challenging times,” another person wrote. “I pray for God’s love and strength for you as you go [through] this unimaginable pain.”

