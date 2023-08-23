Apoorva Tewari, Vivek Ramaswamy’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Apoorva Tewari is the wife of Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy.

According to her LinkedIn page, Tewari is a “Laryngologist specializing in swallowing disorders.”

Vivek Ramaswamy will reach a national audience on August 23, 2023, when he takes the debate stage for the first GOP debate in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Apoorva Tewari Ramaswamy Is a ‘Leader in Her Own Way,’ Vivek Ramaswamy Says

According to Fox Business, Ramaswamy has praised his wife on the campaign trail.

Fox Business reported that he is a surgeon. He told Erick Erickson that he derives “a lot of the humility from my wife, who is a leader in her own way, in her own unique world.”

“When I go home, do I look at her and say, ‘Hey what I’m doing is more important for our entire family?’ Far from it. Each of us has a contribution to make in our own way. Could I be possible making the contribution that she’s making every day? No I cannot,” he continued, according to Fox Business.

2. Vivek Ramaswamy & His Wife Apoorva Tewari Ramaswamy Have 2 Children Together

According to Fox Business Ramaswamy and his wife have two children.

He has also praised her work raising the kids while holding a medical job and while her husband is running for president.

“We had a few short hours last night and this morning together, and I heard about her struggle and accomplishment of this week, which related to the twelve cases that she did as a throat surgeon at Ohio State while being a mother, taking care of our two sons while I’m on the campaign trail trying to do all my part for reviving this nation,” Ramaswamy said, according to Fox Business.

3. Vivek Ramaswamy’s Wife Works at Ohio State University Specializing in ‘Swallowing Disorders’

Her LinkedIn page says that Ramaswamy’s wife works at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center as an assistant professor.

She has worked there for more than two years and describes herself as a “Specialist in swallowing disorders ranging from head and neck cancer to reflux to neurodegenerative disorders.”

Before that she was a resident physician at New York-Presbyterian Hospital from 2015 to 2020, her LinkedIn page says.

4. Apoorva Tewari Ramaswamy Is a Graduate of Yale University School of Medicine

Apoorva Tewari Ramaswamy is a graduate of Yale University School of Medicine in 2015, according to her LinkedIn page.

She listed the following activities: “Samuel Jordan Graham Scholar, Treasurer of Medical Student Council, Educational Policy Committee.”

She received a biology degree from Yale in 2011. Her activities were: “Morse College Flag Bearer, Freshman Counselor, Nourish International President.”

She also attended Horace Mann School, her LinkedIn page says.

5. The Ramaswamy Family Has a Net Worth of Almost a Billion Dollars

According to Forbes Magazine, Ramaswamy, 38, was worth more than $1 billion in August 2023, but his net worth dipped below the billion mark slightly that same month.

He was “one of the 20 youngest billionaires in the country,” Forbes reported.

A dip in the market took him out of the billionaire club, Forbes reported.

