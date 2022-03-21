Apple Is Down: App Store Outages Detected Today [MARCH 21]

Apple is down for many today, March 21, 2022, users are reporting throughout the globe. The complaints spanned many services including Apple Maps, Music, iCloud, and more.

That’s according to Down Detector, which reported, “User reports indicate problems at Apple Support.”

Down Detector showed a dramatic spike in user-reported problems. People on Twitter expressed upset they could not access Apple Music and other services. Other people said they could not access Apple Maps.

Other people could not log into iCloud. The cause of the problems remains unclear.

Looks like iCloud and other Apple services are down. Having issues with iMessage and signing in to iCloud 🧐 pic.twitter.com/UI9KVBHl72 — Brandon Butch (@BrandonButch) March 21, 2022

Here’s what you need to know:

There Were Reports of a ‘Massive Outage’

In addition to Apple’s online services – Music, Maps, Podcasts and more facing outages — I’m told Apple’s corporate and retail internal systems are down too, limiting remote work and retail operations like product pick-ups and repairs. — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) March 21, 2022

According to Daily Mail, “Apple appears to have suffered a massive outage today after users began reporting problems accessing the App store, iCloud and Apple Music.”

The reports escalated around 11:30 a.m. eastern standard time in the U.S. Down Detector explains, “Downdetector only reports an incident when the number of problem reports is significantly higher than the typical volume for that time of day.”

Mark Gurman, who covers tech for Bloomberg, tweeted, “In addition to Apple’s online services – Music, Maps, Podcasts and more facing outages — I’m told Apple’s corporate and retail internal systems are down too, limiting remote work and retail operations like product pick-ups and repairs.”

The memes, jokes, and GIFs flew on Twitter.

Apple store systems are down and they’re literally doing everything on paper lol pic.twitter.com/tdNpVPIepw — Michael Billig (@michael_billig) March 21, 2022

“apparently iMessage is down cause nobody can send media.. apple? what’s going on,” lamented one frustrated Twitter user.

apparently iMessage is down cause nobody can send media.. apple? what’s going on — namjoon ☆ (@nichwita) March 21, 2022

The website MacRumors.com reported, “A wide range of Apple services and apps appear to be down or experiencing issues currently, including the App Store, iCloud, Siri, iMessage, Apple Maps, Apple Music, Apple Podcasts, Apple Fitness+, Apple TV+, Find My, FaceTime, Notes, Stocks, and many others, according to complaints across Twitter and other platforms. Apple’s developer website is also unavailable.”

Most Problems Occurred With People’s iPhones

Me redownloading Waze because Apple Maps servers just went down 😭 pic.twitter.com/mjYr6OROVi — damian 🦋 (@bushy2wavvey) March 21, 2022

According to Down Detector, most people were reporting problems accessing Apple via their iPhones, or 78% of the reports.

Here are some problems reported in the comment thread on Down Detector on March 21, 2022:

“No apple TV access, nothing plays…”

“Problems with apple music ,app store and recovery.”

“icloud server issue code 504 . What’s going on apple.”

“Cannot do Internet recovery and hardware diagnostic test. There is something wrong with apple server.”

“Unable to connect directly to apple internet recovery. and cannot do a hardware diagnostic test. It’s been down for weeks. I have a mac mini late 2014. And I cannot do a Internet Recovery on my mac mini. Can apple please check and fix the problems. ASAP!!!”

“it says Ipad disabiled log in to iTunes?”

Tweeted one upset user, “how does apple maps go down that is absolutely ridiculous. not more ridiculous than me not learning my way around town without gps but still RIDICULOUS!”

As of 1:30 p.m. eastern time, Apple Support had yet to weigh in.

A lengthy Reddit post listed services where outages were reported by consumers. It’s a long list. That page listed these services with outages:

https://iCloud.com

http://developer.apple.com/

Apple Music

Apple Maps

iMessage

Apple Fitness+

App Store

iCloud Private Relay

Update Server (For updating device firmware)

Facetime

Find My

Apple TV

Apple TV+

App Store Connect

Developer System Status Page (ironic)

Apple Podcasts

Apple.com trade-ins

Global service exchange

Device activation

Apple Card

Siri

Apple Support app

EasyPay

Apple Arcade

Apple Business Manager

Apple School Manager

iTunes Store

Radio

Schoolwork

READ NEXT: Chris Harrison’s Gushing Love Notes to His Girlfriend.