Atlanta Area Spa Shooting Victims: Full List of Names, Photos

The names of some of the Atlanta-area spa shooting victims have now been released. You can read them later in this article. The suspect has been named as Robert Aaron Long, and authorities say he may have targeted the massage parlors because he claimed to have a sex addiction.

The Atlanta mayor praised the “seamless coordination of law enforcement.” She called it a “tragic day throughout our state. There were several victims who were tragically killed. Our thoughts and prayers remain with those families…A crime against any community is a crime against us all.”

Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant said, “Is this a hate crime? We are still early in this investigation so we can’t make a determination at this moment.”

Sheriff Cherokee County Frank Reynolds said the first call came in at 4:55 p.m. March 16 for a shooting. Our deputies responded and found “multiple gunshot victims,” he said. They quickly identified the suspect from video footage. They put that information out on social media shortly thereafter, and members of the family came forward to tell law enforcement that the suspect “may be their son, and so we met with them.”

Atlanta spa shootings: Police give update on investigation | Watch LiveAtlanta Police Department officials provide updates on the fatal shooting at two spas in Midtown. Here is what we know: 11alive.com/article/news/crime/what-we-know-about-the-spa-shooting/85-b78cf2db-8fd6-4894-a404-8eb583357e5a 2021-03-17T14:59:03Z

The family was “very distraught and they were very helpful in this apprehension,” Reynolds said. Authorities were able to track his phone. A position was set up “to intercept our suspect.” They stopped the vehicle to prevent a pursuit and took the suspect into custody.

“He made indicators he has some issues, potentially sexual addiction and may have frequented some of these places in the past,” Reynolds said. Asked whether the shootings were racially motivated, he said, “It may not be. It may be targets of opportunity. He had frequented the establishments in the past. He may have been lashing out.” He said that race didn’t appear to be the motive.

Bryant said that three females were found shot in the second location, and then another female was found shot in a third location. Both locations were massage parlors. The mayor said the suspect was on his way to Florida to possibly seek out more victims. She said they were “legally operated businesses” that had not been on the radar of Atlanta police. Authorities say the suspect “took responsibility for the shootings.” No political or religious motive was released. The mayor said “the majority of victims are Asian” and denounced anti-Asian discrimination around the country.

Here are the victims named so far. Photos and details are being added as they are obtained.

Cherokee County Deceased Victims at Young’s Asian Massage in Cherokee County

Delaina Ashley Yaun, 33, Acworth

https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=579305162233313&set=p.579305162233313

On Facebook, Yaun said that she was a cook at Waffle House who went to Etowah High School. She is married, and photos show her with young children. Wedding photos posted to Facebook show she was married in 2020.

“let go and give it to god💞🙏🙏🙏,” she wrote on Facebook. “dejalo ir y ponlo en las manos de dios.”

Xiaojie Yan, 49

Xiaojie Yan was from Kennesaw, Georgia.

Daoyou Feng, 44

Paul Andre Michels, 54

Michels was from Atlanta. Online records show that he had past ties to Michigan.

Injured Victim in Cherokee County

Elcias R. Hernandez-Ortiz, 30, of Acworth.

READ NEXT: Wife Shoots D.C. Police Detective Husband After Sharing Wedding Video, Police Say