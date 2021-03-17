Robert Aaron Long Identified As Suspect in Woodstock, Cherokee County, Georgia Shooting

Robert Aaron Long was identified as a suspect in the shooting of four people, in Woodstock, Cherokee County, Georgia, multiple news outlets reported. Four people were killed and one other was injured.

Long has been arrested, Fox 5 Atlanta reported. Deputies told the news outlet he entered a business along Georgia Highway 92 and opened fire, shooting six people. He was taken into custody in Crisp County following a police chase, nearly 200 miles away. Deputies named the 21-year-old Woodstock man as the suspect at about 8:30 p.m. Minutes later, they announced he had been arrested.

The shooting occurred at a massage parlor along Bells Ferry Road. Surveillance footage showed the suspect fleeing the scene just before 5 p.m. at Young Asians Massage Parlor.

A second and third shooting occurred later in the day in northeast Atlanta at about 6 p.m. Woodstock is a suburb of Atlanta. Police are investigating whether the three shootings are related.

Long Lives in Woodstock Near the Shooting Scene & Was Arrested 2 Hours South of the Crime Scene

Cherokee Sheriffs office searching for Robert Aaron Long, 21 of Woodstock. He’s a suspect in shooting this afternoon on Hwy 92. near Acworth. He is believed to be driving a dark 4 door Hyundai Tucson (tag number RZR8983 with damage to the driver’s side of the vehicle pic.twitter.com/OlNASvWrCz — Ashley Thompson (@AshleyCBS46) March 17, 2021

Cherokee County Sheriff’s deputies shared surveillance footage of the shooting suspect fleeing the scene. About three hours after the shooting, Long was arrested about 200 miles south of the scene in Crisp County. Little information was immediately known about Long.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office released a photo of the suspect earlier in the day on Facebook.

“Please share,” the Cherokee County Sheriff wrote on Facebook. “Suspect in a multiple shooting on Hwy 92 near Bells Ferry Rd. If anyone recognizes this suspect or his vehicle please call 911.”

Law Enforcement Officials Said Long Fled When They Attempted to Pull Him Over in Crisp County

#BREAKING Robert Aaron Long, the suspected gunman in the Cherokee County massage parlor shooting has been caught following a chase in Crisp County. Also, death toll now at four in Cherokee. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/iIBJV7HcbO — Chris Jose (@ChrisJoseWSB) March 17, 2021

Long was arrested following a police chase, law enforcement told WSBTV.

The victims have not yet been identified.

Pursuing police officers used a PIT maneuver, or pursuit-intervention tactic, to stop Long’s vehicle, Zac Summers of CBS 46 wrote on Twitter.

CAPTURED: Suspect in custody in Crisp County, the sheriff’s office there. Deputies did PIT maneuver to get him there. Still unclear if connected to ATL. Also in Cherokee Co…now 4 dead. 1 injured @cbs46 https://t.co/wVgjag7pq4 — Zac Summers (@ZacOnTV) March 17, 2021

Officials Said Long Opened a Massage Parlor & Opened Fire at Young Asians Massage Parlor

Here are photos of suspected shooter leaving massage parlor on Hwy 92 near Bells Ferry in Cherokee Co. Five shot, three of them have died as of 7pm ET. Call Cherokee Co. Sheriff’s Office 678-493-4200 if you can help detectives. @11AliveNews pic.twitter.com/E5OFLwVX1O — Jon Shirek (@JonShirek) March 16, 2021

Cherokee County Sheriff’s deputies arrived on the shooting scene at Young Asians Massage Parlor two find three people dead and two others injured. One of those injured people died later at the hospital, Jay Baker of the sheriff’s office told 11 Alive News. The victims names have not been released.

Baker said Cherokee County had only one homicide in all of 2020.

“In 2020, we had one homicide in Cherokee County, so, we’ve had three today, so it’s pretty shocking not only to our responding deputies and public safety, but also to the community here. And we take this very serious,” Baker said.

Lanes were blocked on Highway 92 at Bells Ferry Road as officials conducted their investigation. The road was beginning to reopen in the evening, WSB reported.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office asked the public to avoid the area immediately after the shooting, and shared a photo that showed the busy highway lined with police vehicles.

Avoid BellsFerry Road and Highway 92 if possible. Investigating a shooting in that area. pic.twitter.com/0AiyV33HSO — Cherokee Sheriff’s Office (@CherokeeSO) March 16, 2021

