WATCH: Video Shows Fight Before Atlanta Lamborghini Death

A woman died after being ejected from a Lamborghini vehicle in Atlanta, Georgia, although it’s not yet clear whether she jumped or was pushed out of the luxury car.

A video, which you can watch later in this article, has emerged that appears to show the fight before the woman’s death. It’s not clear how much time passed between the fight or the woman’s death. The woman has not been identified. “#EXCLUSIVE video of fight that led up to a woman found dead after being thrown out of a Lamborghini in #Buckhead #Atlanta last night,” ATL Uncensored tweeted with video. However, authorities have not released whether they really think the woman was “thrown out” of the lamborghini or whether she jumped or otherwise fell out. They’re still investigating what caused her to be ejected from the car.

The video was published by the Twitter page ATL Uncensored. The woman’s death remains under investigation, and no arrests had been made as of October 12, 2021.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Video Shows a Woman Standing Inside the Lamborghini Yelling & Upset

#EXCLUSIVE video of fight that led up to a woman found dead after being thrown out of a Lamborghini in #Buckhead #Atlanta last night pic.twitter.com/IbBCzt2v6Z — ATL Uncensored | Atlanta News (@ATLUncensored) October 12, 2021

The video shows several people outside a parked white Lamborghini as arguing ensues. There are two women in the video. “You can’t lie to me,” one woman shouts at a person off camera as the second woman tries to console her. She is standing inside the Lamborghini. At that point, two men walk up. The woman keeps screaming at someone off camera.

It’s not clear what the argument was over.

According to Fox 5 Atlanta, police are “trying to determine” whether the woman was pushed out of the moving car or jumped out ofit, but they confirmed she was “ejected” from it.

She was described as a 28-year-old woman from metro Atlanta but wasn’t named. She “started fighting with a man,” they both got into the Lamborghini, and the argument continued, Fox 5 reported. Heavy has contacted Atlanta police seeking additional details.

An Atlanta Instagram Page Says the Woman Was ‘Ejected From the Vehicle’ After a ‘Verbal Altercation’

The Instagram page ATLScoop claimed in a post that a “verbal altercation broke out between a woman and a man along Piedmont Rd. in front of Red Pepper Taqueria in Buckhead last night around 10:45 PM.”

“She believed he had stolen her debit card and ID and was asking for him to return her belongings. At some point, the situation escalated and they were both inside the Lamborghini he was driving… Witnesses say he then sped north towards Peachtree. Shortly after he turned right on Peachtree (in front of Havertys Furniture), she was ejected from the vehicle and he fled.” Authorities have not confirmed those allegations.

The site added, “Witnesses say they waited with her— and some attempted CPR— until an ambulance arrived approx. 20 minutes later. She was taken to Grady where doctors sadly couldn’t save her life. Detectives say it’s too early to know if the victim was pushed out of the Lamborghini or maybe jumped to escape the fight. Please contact APD if you have any info. Check back for updates.”

