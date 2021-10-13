Catherine Khan: Atlanta Woman Ejected From Lamborghini

Catherine Khan was identified by family members and friends as the woman who died when she was ejected from a Lamborghini in Atlanta, Georgia.

How did Khan die? That’s under investigation by Atlanta police who are trying to figure out whether she jumped or was pushed out of the luxury vehicle. Video emerged showing an argument shortly before her death; you can watch that later in this article. Police released 911 audio that shows the initial caller believed that Khan was “thrown” out of the Lamborghini.

“I can’t believe you’re gone 😭” a friend wrote on Khan’s Facebook page.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Video Emerged Showing the Fight Before Khan’s Death

#EXCLUSIVE video of fight that led up to a woman found dead after being thrown out of a Lamborghini in #Buckhead #Atlanta last night pic.twitter.com/IbBCzt2v6Z — ATL Uncensored | Atlanta News (@ATLUncensored) October 12, 2021

“#EXCLUSIVE video of fight that led up to a woman found dead after being thrown out of a Lamborghini in #Buckhead #Atlanta last night,” ATL Uncensored tweeted with video.

However, again, authorities are still investigating whether she was actually thrown out of the car or jumped or otherwise fell out.

The video shows several people outside a parked white Lamborghini as arguing ensues. There are two women in the video. “You can’t lie to me,” one woman shouts at a person off camera as the second woman tries to console her. She is standing inside the Lamborghini. At that point, two men walk up. The woman keeps screaming at someone off camera.

It’s not clear what the argument was over.

2. Police Say They Found an ‘Unconscious Adult Female in the Roadway’ Who ‘May Have Been Pushed’ or ‘May Have Fallen’

Khan had a lot of loved ones, and they have started offering tributes to her on Facebook.

A Facebook group has been created to honor the memory of Catherine Khan.

Atlanta police wrote in a news release, “On Monday October 10, 2021, at around 11:00pm officers responded to a report of a person hit by a vehicle at the intersection of Piedmont Rd and Peachtree Rd NE. On scene officers found an unconscious adult female in the roadway. The female was taken to the hospital but died of her injuries. Preliminary investigation indicated that the victim may have been pushed or may have fallen from a moving vehicle which left the scene. Homicide detectives are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.”

They added, “Please keep in mind that this is preliminary information and may change as the investigation progresses.”

3. Khan Worked as a Bartender Over the Years

Khan’s Facebook page said she had worked as a bartender.

The Instagram page ATLScoop claimed in a post that a “verbal altercation broke out between a woman and a man along Piedmont Rd. in front of Red Pepper Taqueria in Buckhead last night around 10:45 PM.”

“She believed he had stolen her debit card and ID and was asking for him to return her belongings. At some point, the situation escalated and they were both inside the Lamborghini he was driving… Witnesses say he then sped north towards Peachtree. Shortly after he turned right on Peachtree (in front of Havertys Furniture), she was ejected from the vehicle and he fled.” Authorities have not confirmed those allegations.

The site added, “Witnesses say they waited with her— and some attempted CPR— until an ambulance arrived approx. 20 minutes later. She was taken to Grady where doctors sadly couldn’t save her life. Detectives say it’s too early to know if the victim was pushed out of the Lamborghini or maybe jumped to escape the fight. Please contact APD if you have any info. Check back for updates.”

4. Khan’s Parents Say She Had a ‘Good Heart

“My daughter Catherine she had good heart,” said Noor Khan to Fox 5 Atlanta. “She had a good heart, a good soul.”

A friend, Elizabeth Burell, spoke to CBS46 and said, “”She could make anybody laugh. She made everybody that she met feel special, loved, and important,” said friend Elizabeth Burell. “The unfortunate reality is she just isn’t here with us anymore. That’s what we have to deal with right now.” She added, “We can only hope that justice is served that who did or caused this — they pay for what they did.”

Khan was single and from Atlanta.

5. 911 Audio Captures the First Frantic Moments From the Scene

https://heavy.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/1st_911_incident_212841759_REDACTED.mp3

Atlanta police released 911 audio from the incident.

“Someone’s got thrown out of the car right now,” a 911 caller claimed (although authorities are still investigating whether the woman was “thrown out” or jumped out. The woman was lying in the road and was injured, he said. “There was a fight…they like pushed her out” of the roof, the man alleged. “Right through the roof.”

