Audre Lorde, Feminist Poet, Honored in Google Doodle Today

Audre Lorde, an internationally acclaimed poet, professor, feminist, civil rights champion and LGBTQ+ advocate was honored in the Google Doodle today, February 18, 2021 as a part of Black History Month. The Doodle was illustrated by Los Angeles-based guest artist Monica Ahanonu.

“For Lorde, poetry was more than just a form of emotional expression, it was a way of life–providing the vehicle for her lifetime advocacy against discrimination and racial injustice,” Google writes.

Lorde, a key activist in the 20th Century for civil rights and the LGBTQ+ community, would have been 87 today. The Google Doodle was published in honor of her birthday. The Google Doodle had eight panels and included quotes from one of her most recognized works, “Learning from the ’60s,” an essay published in 1982.

The quote says:

There is no such thing as a single-issue struggle because we do not live single-issue lives… Our struggles are particular, but we are not alone…What we must do is commit ourselves to some future that can include each other and to work toward that future with the particular strengths of our individual identities.

Lorde Was an Introverted Child & She Began Expressing Herself Through Poetry After a Librarian Taught Her to Read & Write; She Was Published in 17 Magazine at Age 15

It’s Audre Lorde’s birthday and it’s Toni Morrison’s birthday!! What a day! So you get a pic of Audre working and a pic of Toni dancing ✨ pic.twitter.com/mPL80HUAtW — sophie is missing the club dude (@sophiemarie_ng) February 18, 2021

The influential works of Lorde may have never been written if it hadn’t been for a librarian, Augusta Baker, who taught her to read and write. Baker was her neighborhood librarian and an influential figure in her life, according to Google. Lorde, whose full name was Audre Geraldin Lorde, was born on February 18, 1924 to Caribbean immigrant parents in Harlem, New York City. She attended Hunter High School, a public school for gifted girls, becoming its first Black student.

Lorde was an introverted child, and after she learned about poetry, she began expressing her feelings through the medium. When she was asked how she was, she would often respond through a poem she had memorized. By the 8th grade, she was already writing her own poetry. At age 15, in 1951, she was already a published author. Her poem, “Spring,” was published in Seventeen Magazine after it was rejected as unsuitable by her school’s literary journal.

Lorde Died Nearly 20 Years Ago From Breast Cancer & She Had 2 Children

A Black lesbian, mother & warrior, NY poet laureate Audre Lorde forged a coalition across race, gender, sexual orientation, class, ability and age to push back against society’s tendency for categorization. #BlackHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/wHW3Y2oMTH — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) February 17, 2021

Lorde died in 1992 after a 14-year battle with breast cancer. Her children, Elizabeth Lorde-Rollins and Jonathan Rollins, said she would have been thrilled about the feature on Google.

