Aventura Mall Shooting & Active Shooter Reports in Florida [VIDEO]

There are reports of a shooting or active shooter at Aventura Mall in Aventura, Florida, on May 8, 2021. You can see videos from the scene throughout this story.

The reports are preliminary as they just broke. “Active shooter at AVentura mall yall be safe,” a man wrote on Twitter. Another person wrote that the shooting stemmed from an argument between two people as opposed to an active shooter type situation, however. Social media reports said the shooting may have broken out in the Nordstrom store, but authorities have not confirmed this information or any details of what’s going on.

Local10 reported that Aventura police had responded to the mall after reports of gunfire there, and they were searching the mall as people hid inside in various locations. Be aware that some active shooter or shooting reports at malls have turned out to be false alarms in the past; it’s too early to know here.

WPLG-TV’s Roy Ramos wrote on Twitter that the Miami Dade Fire Department was “racing to #AventuraMall following reports of shots fired.”

One woman wrote on Twitter that she was “literally locked in a store at Aventura Mall because there is an active shooter.” Other reports on social media said people were “running and trampling” each other in their haste to get out of the mall.

Literally locked in a store at Aventura mall because there is an active shooter. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/hl5QA5SFQU — Baby Cakez ♥ (@____Shakia) May 8, 2021

Here’s what you need to know:

Video Emerged of the Scene

Aventura mall shooting victim pic.twitter.com/bDCNNV64MB — Nicolas (@Jesserutherf0r) May 8, 2021

Video emerged of the scene inside and outside the Aventura Mall.

Hope y’all safe active shorting aventura mall pic.twitter.com/EJzESr6CBY — kassyyybabbbyyyyyy (@kbarnatowicz) May 8, 2021

A person wrote on Twitter, “Shooting at Aventura Mall Miami just mins ago… total hysteria getting out the mall… I heard 8 shots right outside of Norstrom’s sounded as close as the LV Store… the line was too long to even shop so I walked by and 10 mins later shots rang out…”

Shooting at Aventura Mall Miami just mins ago… total hysteria getting out the mall… I heard 8 shots right outside of Norstrom’s sounded as close as the LV Store… the line was too long to even shop so I walked by and 10 mins later shots rang out… pic.twitter.com/KLfGcutJtG — The Magic Man 🎩 (@AntonioTarver) May 8, 2021

A person wrote on Twitter, “I was just at Aventura Mall in Miami, and literally 15ft away from these dudes arguing, he pulls out a gun and lets off 6 rounds.. people running, shoving to find a safe place to hide.. Count your blessings, hug your loved ones, tell someone u love them.”

‘Everyone Was Running,’ a Witness Wrote

Witnesses gave accounts of the situation on social media. “Shooting in aventura mall I was scared af for my kids. I literally walked in and everybody was running,” wrote one woman. “Stay away from Aventura Mall active shooter is inside and people are hiding in stores and fitting rooms,” wrote another.

Shooting in Aventura Mall anyone have a club what is going on!!! pic.twitter.com/aK7iLTBbpr — Jordi (@Jordi_Co) May 8, 2021

“My bro called me saying he just fled from Aventura mall cus a wild a** shooting at the Nordstrom occurred, thank god he’s okay,” wrote another person.

🚨#BREAKING:Active Shooter In Aventura Mall Miami 📌#Miami l #Florida Police responding to shooting at shopping mall in Aventura, Florida; details limited As Wittiness Reports Of 12-20 Gun shots Being Fired in the Mall Currently the Mall is In Lockdown #shooting #aventura pic.twitter.com/R1bAEy5X6i — R A W S 🚨 L E R T S (@rawsalerts) May 8, 2021

This story is being updated as more is learned about the shooting reports.

