Police Officer Murdered Missing Television Reporter & Boyfriend, Authorities Say

Beau Lamarre is a 28-year-old police officer in Australia who is accused of murdering a television reporter and his boyfriend, who was reported missing in Sydney.

According to the BBC, Lamarre is the ex-boyfriend of Jesse Baird, the missing television personality. The other victim was named as Baird’s current boyfriend, Luke Davies. The suspect also goes by the name Beau Lamarre-Condon.

Lamarre, before becoming a police officer, was a celebrity blogger who used the name Beau London, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported. His now-deleted blog was titled “That’s The Tea,” according to ABC. An old Instagram page describes him as an actor.

The bodies have not been found, however, and the cause of death is not clear, BBC reported. Davies was reported missing on Tuesday, February 20, according to Perth Now.

“An off-duty police officer has been charged with two counts of murder following an investigation into the suspicious disappearance of two men in the Eastern Suburbs,” Sydney police wrote in a news release.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Beau Lamarre, a Senior Constable, Was Accused of the Murders After the Victims’ ‘Bloodied Items’ Were Recovered, Reports Say

JUST IN – NSW Police have released footage of one of their own, Beau Lamarre, presenting himself to Bondi police station. He's been charged with the murder of Luke Davies and Jesse Baird pic.twitter.com/9ZQraNXNGv — Andrew Macfarlane (@andrewmacfnz) February 23, 2024

According to the BBC, police found the couple’s “bloodied items” in a “bin near Sydney” on Wednesday, February 21.

“Strike Force Ashfordby was formed by detectives from the State Crime Command’s Homicide Squad after possessions belonging to the missing men were found in a skip bin on Wilbar Avenue at Cronulla on Wednesday morning (21 February 2024),” the Sydney police news release says.

“As part of inquiries detectives arrested a 28-year-old man – a senior constable attached to a specialist command – after he attended Bondi Police Station about 10:30 a.m. today (Friday 23 February 2024),” the release says.

“He was transferred to Waverley Police Station and charged with two counts of murder. The man was refused bail to appear before Waverley Local Court today.”

2. Authorities Say a ‘Police-Issued Firearm’ Was ‘Discharged’ at Jesse Baird’s Home

NSW Police officer Beau Lamarre has been charged with two counts of murder, in the case of missing ex-TV presenter Jesse Baird and his flight attendant boyfriend Luke Davies. THE LATEST: https://t.co/R6Lxh3LJfr pic.twitter.com/jxCyUlv5Bz — The Daily Telegraph (@dailytelegraph) February 23, 2024

Daniel Doherty, a police investigator, told The Sydney Morning-Herald that “a police-issued firearm was discharged at Baird’s Paddington home,” and “a large amount of blood and upended furniture” were found there.

Police believe both men were murdered at that home, according to the Morning-Herald, which added that police were searching for, and then located, a white van that was seen in the area.

“We believe the last time Jesse and Luke were last seen was Sunday night and we have established so far that sometime on Monday during the day the likely murders happened, and then Monday night this white van was hired from Mascot at 9.30 pm,” Doherty said to the Morning-Herald, which reported that the van may have been used to transport the bodies.

3. Jesse Baird Frequently Posted Photos of His Activities With Luke Davies on Social Media

#EXCLUSIVE: We were there for Beau Lamarre’s final moments of freedom before he allegedly handed himself in. The Sydney police officer has now been charged with killing Jesse Baird and Luke Davies. @7NewsSydney pic.twitter.com/1x0lhQnmBR — Natasha Squarey (@NatashaSquarey) February 23, 2024

On February 17, Baird posted photos on Facebook showing him with his boyfriend at a Pink concert.

In early February, he posted photos showing him with Davies at a winery.

He also posted his television stories. “Friday fun at the Opera House celebrating its 50th anniversary 🎉” read one for Studio 10. Perth Now reported that Baird was a former Channel 10 television presenter, however.

According to Perth Now, Baird is a “former red carpet reporter, who has also worked on children’s TV show Totally Wild and Studio 10.”

4. Luke Davies Worked as a Qantas Flight Attendant

Serving police officer Beau Lamarre charged with two counts of murder over disappearance of Luke Davies and Jesse Baird. #auspol #abcnews pic.twitter.com/7f4kfx82a2 — C h r i s 🏳️‍🌈 🏳 Free Palestine 🇵🇸 (@ChrisHeHim1) February 23, 2024

Davies worked as a flight attendant for Qantas, according to Perth Now.

According to News.com.au, Lamarre called in sick the day the men were reported missing.

The gun police believe was used to shoot Davies and Baird to death “was checked back into a suburban police station.” according to News.com.au.

5. Before Becoming a Police Officer, Beau Lamarre Was a Celebrity Blogger

According to the BBC, before he became a police officer, Lamarre was a social media influencer.

He became a police officer in 2019, BBC reported, adding that he was “previously a celebrity blogger who had met stars including Taylor Swift, Harry Styles and Miley Cyrus.”

The Australian Broadcasting Corporation described Lamarre as “a celebrity chaser who snapped selfies with the likes of Miley Cyrus, Lady Gaga, Harry Styles and Taylor Swift.”

Doherty told the BBC that Baird and Lamarre broke up “a couple of months ago,” which is being investigated as a possible motive.

