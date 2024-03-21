Minnesota Judge’s Attorney Husband Dies Tragically on Puerto Rican Family Vacation

Ben King, the attorney husband of a Minnesota judge, died while on a family vacation in Puerto Rico, his obituary says.

What was his cause of death? According to the Minneapolis Star-Tribune, King, 51, drowned on March 13 during a lesson with a professional surfer in an area known for riptides. His obituary confirms this.

King was married to Scott County District Court Judge Colleen G. King.

El Nuevo Dia reported that Benjamin King was “swept away by sea currents” and was the fifth drowning victim in Puerto Rico in 2024.

Ben King’s Obituary Says He Died in a ‘Drowning Accident’ & Describes His Legal Career

According to King’s obituary, Benjamin “Ben” James King, age 51, of New Prague, Minnesota, “died tragically on March 13, 2024, in a drowning accident while on vacation with his family in Puerto Rico. While his family and friends are shocked by his passing, they are thankful for his life.”

King was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, in 1972, and he graduated from high school in Madison, Wisconsin, and earned bachelor’s, master’s, and law degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Hamline University School of Law and St. Thomas University, the obituary says.

He worked as an attorney in private practice and as an assistant county attorney and assistant public defender.

“Ben was well respected within the legal community where he will be remembered for his professionalism, passion for the law, intelligence, humor, fairness, compassion for his clients, and hard work,” the obituary says, adding that he enjoyed football games and fishing and camping trips.

He had been married to Judge King for 23 years, the obit says, and they had two children together. “Their bond was a testament to love, partnership, and mutual respect, and was evident to anyone who encountered the two of them together,” the obit continues.

According to the Minnesota judiciary, Colleen King was “appointed on Nov. 18, 2013, by Governor Mark Dayton. Elected in 2016 and 2022. Current term expires Jan. 2029.” Her Facebook page contains family photos.

A man wrote in a tribute on Facebook, “So unbelievably tragic, especially for Colleen King, Aidan, and Molly. You are all in our prayers daily. Ben, your going to be missed by so many people. One of the greatest & funniest guys I ever had the chance to meet. R.I.P. my friend!”

Ben King Was ‘Wading in Chest-Deep Water’ When the Tragedy Occurred, Reports Say

According to the Star-Tribune, King and his family had gone to La Pared beach in Luquillo, Puerto Rico, for surfing lessons when tragedy struck.

He finished the surfing lesson but drowned while “wading in chest-deep water when he started to struggle,” the Star-Tribune reported.

A tourist brought him back to shore and other tourists gave him CPR, but it was too late, the newspaper reported, and police believe “strong currents in the area were to blame,” the Star-Tribune reported.

The drownings of King and another person have sparked a move by a lawmaker to toughen penalties to “punish reckless swimmers,” according to San Juan Star.

“We are close to Holy Week and the municipalities, hotels and the state have not begun the efforts to inform citizens that the sea conditions are not safe,” Puerto Rican House Majority Leader Matos García said to San Juan Star. “People risk their lives and die; or those who survive generate thousands of dollars in their rescue, so it is necessary to legislate to prevent more deaths on our beaches.

The newspaper says King was brought to a hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

