Biden Testing for COVID-19 After Trump Tests Positive

Former vice president and Democratic candidate Joe Biden is getting tested for the coronavirus Friday morning after President Donald Trump and the first lady tested positive Thursday evening.

News broke of the president’s test results late night on October 1, with the president confirming on twitter, stating that he and Melania would be quarantining together:

“Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!” he wrote.

Both Biden and Trump attended the first 2020 presidential debate, moderated by Fox News host Chris Wallace in Cleveland, earlier this week on Tuesday. The two candidates were on opposite sides of the stage on their own podiums, but CNN’s Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta warned that indoor spaces are much more likely to spread infection.

“If you are indoors, you could think of the virus like smoke,” Gupta said.

Biden will be tested early today, a source close to his campaign confirmed with CNN.

