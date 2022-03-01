Can You Watch Biden’s State of the Union on Hulu, Amazon, HBO Max or Paramount?

President Joe Biden is delivering his first official State of the Union address tonight on March 1, 2022, at 9 p.m. Eastern. But can you watch his SOTU speech on any of your favorite streaming platforms, like Hulu, Amazon, HBO Max, Netflix, Paramount Plus, or Peacock? Here’s what we know.

Biden’s Address Can Be Watched on Hulu with Live TV & Many Other Streaming Services

Biden’s SOTU address can be watched live on Hulu with Live TV. This is because his address is going be carried live by almost every major TV channel, including NBC, CBS, ABC, Fox, and more. Hulu with Live TV is a premium tier Hulu service that includes access to live TV programs on channels like CBS, ABC, ABC News, Fox, NBC, CNN, CNBC, and more. Because of that, you will be able to watch his speech live on any of these channels via Hulu with Live TV.

This also means that if you have a different streaming service with access to these channels, you’ll be able to watch Biden’s speech there too. Examples include DirecTV Stream, Sling TV, Vidgo, Fubo TV, and more.

You Can Watch for Free on YouTube

You don’t even need a YouTube TV subscription to watch Biden’s SOTU tonight. You can watch free on YouTube in the White House’s official streaming video below.





Play



President Biden's State of the Union Address Tomorrow at 9 PM ET, President Biden will speak directly to the American people about the historic progress we've made, the work that lies ahead, and his optimism for the future. Watch the State of the Union live on @WhiteHouse and @POTUS social media or visit whitehouse.gov/sotu. 2022-02-15T18:01:06Z

Netflix & HBO Max Are Not Options, But Services Like Amazon, Paramount Plus & Peacock Are

Of course, you might prefer one of your streaming services over YouTube, and if you do, there are still other options for you.

However, the streaming service Netflix is not an option and it will not be carrying the State of the Union live tonight. Neither will HBO Max.

Amazon Prime Video, however, may be an option in certain circumstances. Although it’s not carrying the SOTU for free, you can get access to the Paramount+ streaming channel through Amazon Prime for an additional $9.99/month after a free trial. Paramount+ offers free streaming of certain channels live, but you only get access to your local CBS channel if you’re a Paramount+ Premium subscriber. It might be easier to just subscribe to Paramount Plus directly, however.

Paramount Plus explains: “As a Paramount+ subscriber, you can enjoy several live TV channels for FREE — they’re included with your subscription. In addition, Premium subscribers are also able to stream your live local CBS station (local live CBS station is not included in the Essential plan).”

Because most local live CBS stations will be airing Biden’s SOTU address, you can watch this way if you’re already subscribed to Paramount Plus. The site notes: “You do not need a cable or satellite subscription to watch ET Live or other live channels. All you need is Paramount+, broadband internet access and a supported streaming device.”

The Peacock streaming service also offers the option of streaming certain channels live, such as NBC News Now and certain NBC cable affiliates. If you’re already subscribed to Peacock streaming, you might want to check and see if you can watch the SOTU live through that service where you live.

But remember: if none of these options are available to you, then you can always simply watch live via the embedded YouTube video in this article.

