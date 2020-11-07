WATCH: Biden Thanks the Country for Electing Him in a Twitter Video

President-elect Joe Biden released a video thanking Americans for helping to elect him as the 46th president of the United States, as both Decision Desk HQ — which called the race for Biden November 6 — and the Associated Press — which called the race for Biden November 7 — have concluded that he won enough Electoral College votes to pull out a win.

The win also made history with the first African-American and Indian-American woman in California Senator Kamala Harris becoming vice president of the United States.

President-Elect Biden Says He Is ‘Honored’ to Have Won the Presidency

America, I’m honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country. The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not. I will keep the faith that you have placed in me. pic.twitter.com/moA9qhmjn8 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 7, 2020

Perhaps as a subtle nod to Georgia, a state which is expected to help put Biden over the top in electoral college votes, Biden’s video featured a montage of American cities and people as the Georgia-born Ray Charles’ “America the Beautiful” played in the background.

It was a tense couple of days for President-elect Biden, who ran for president during one of the most politically polarized and unique elections ever held in the United States, due in large part to the coronavirus pandemic.

Biden wrote this as part of his post of the video:

“America, I’m honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country. The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not. I will keep the faith that you have placed in me.”

According to the DDHQ results posted yesterday, Biden won 279 electoral college votes, having reclaimed the swing states of Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan that Trump won in 2016. The Associated Press has Biden even more in the lead with a win in Arizona and a total of 290 electoral college votes to Trump’s 214.

